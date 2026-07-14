Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Stars Setting Lofty Goals Before the Season

The Colorado Buffaloes have a lot of question marks surrounding their men’s basketball program ahead of the 2026 season. They missed the mark in player retention from their promising 2025 campaign, bringing back just five players from that squad.

But after bringing in three players from the transfer portal, along with a deep freshman class, the Buffaloes appear to be back on track. On Thursday, seniors Noah Feddersen and Barrington Hargress spoke about their March Madness goals in exclusive interviews.

Noah Feddersen’s plans to return to March Madness

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Feddersen was a part of the North Dakota State Bison’s frontcourt. He helped them to a March Madness berth, and although they lost in the first round, the experience he gained was invaluable.

“You can’t really compare the experience to anything because it’s different from anything else out there,” Feddersen said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and hopefully we get to do it more than once. But that’s definitely a big driving factor for all of us, but definitely for me to get back there and help all the new guys get there for the first time. It’s a really big goal of ours for this year, and we’re using that every day to motivate us.”

Feddersen is the only Buff with March Madness experience. As a fifth-year senior, he can incorporate the retelling of his experiences there into his motivation of Colorado’s younger players.

Barrington Hargress’s March Madness dream

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who will be highly motivated to reach that grand stage is Hargress. Like Feddersen, he’s entering his final season of eligibility. However, he doesn’t have the March Madness experience to hang on his mantle. Making the NCAA Tournament has been a life’s dream for Hargress, meaning it’s now or never for him and the Buffs.

“That’s the goal every time I lace up my shoes every season,” Hargress said. “This year, since it’s my last, it’s definitely a big dream, a big goal and it’s going to be heavy on my mind.”’

Hargess likely would’ve had plenty of opportunities in the transfer portal to jump ship to a top contender for a March Madness berth, but he elected to stay in Boulder. He did so despite the Buffs being in the middle of a mass exodus to the transfer portal, which saw most of their promising players from the 2025 season find new homes.

Hargress’s decision to stay speaks volumes about his commitment to the Buffaloes, but also his confidence in coach Tad Boyle and his abilities to rebuild the program into a March Madness contender.

How Colorado Buffaloes can make March Madness

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Mekhi Ragland (13) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the veteran returning leader of the Buffaloes, Hargress believes that their mentality is the biggest key to their making the NCAA Tournament.

“I think what this team has to do is just play each game like it's our last,” Hargress said. “[We’ve got to] play everything like it’s the deciding factor of whether we get in the tournament [or not]. If we take that approach, and we treat every game like it’s our hardest, I think we’ll find ourselves where we want to be.”

The Buffaloes have a difficult path ahead of them to accomplish that goal, but if they can remain as consistent and determined as Hargress hopes, their chances will remain alive.

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