Colorado Buffaloes Freshman Power Rankings: Who Is Trending Up After Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes freshman class did not leave Atlanta in the same place. While one player led the game-winning drive, one true freshman got a special teams snap that showed up for the wrong reason.

Then another appeared without recording any stats, while two highly rated newcomers were not listed in the official participation chart. Week 1 did not settle the class, but it gave us the first real evidence of who is closest to a meaningful role.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders arrives before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes sense on a roster coach Deion Sanders again built largely with older players. Colorado signed 12 high school prospects during the early period, then surrounded them with a transfer-heavy roster designed to compete now. Freshmen are not waiting for empty depth charts, because they have to take snaps from players who were brought to Boulder to play immediately.

Redshirt, Julian Lewis, Quarterback (Up)

Colorado redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis entered Week 1 in a different place from the true freshmen because he already had two college starts. Atlanta still pushed him further ahead. Lewis finished 14 of 27 for 124 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, but the main part came after Georgia Tech took a 13-7 lead with 1:40 left.

Lewis went for 4-for-6 for 60 yards on the final drive and found fourth-year Colorado tight end Charlie Williams for the 20-yard go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. While that may not seem like an elite four-quarter performance in the eyes of many, none of that matters because the young quarterback got the job done when it mattered.

Colorado freshman cornerback Preston Ashley saw special teams action in his first college game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preston Ashley, Cornerback (Steady)

Colorado true freshman cornerback Preston Ashley arrived from Brandon, Mississippi, as a consensus four-star prospect, and Week 1 proved that the staff is willing to give him a chance pretty early. Ashley appeared on special teams in a one-point road game, which is important for a first-year defensive back trying to walk his way into the veteran rotation.

His most visible snap was also a reminder that freshman reps can be unforgiving. Ashley was called for holding on a second-quarter punt return, moving Colorado’s starting field position from the 37 back to the 27. The penalty kept him from moving up this week, but getting onto the field is still a better sign than sitting outside the rotation.

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker (Steady)

Colorado freshman linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. was listed among the Buffaloes who participated in Atlanta, although he did not record any stats. That’s a modest start, but the context at linebacker changes how you read it.

Veteran Colorado linebackers Gideon Lampron, Liona Lefau, and Tyler Martinez entered the season ahead of the freshmen, giving defensive coordinator Chris Marve very little reason to rush Colton into a major role. For now, making the game-day rotation keeps him in the middle of this ranking. The next phase for him is to turn those appearances into defensive snaps that will get the attention of the media.

Colorado freshman linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. appeared in Atlanta but did not record a statistic. | 247Sports- Credit: Christian Clemente

Carson Crawford, Linebacker (Watch)

Colorado true freshman linebacker Carson Crawford came to Boulder with one of the strongest recruiting profiles in the class. The 6-4, 220-pound Carthage, Texas product was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which listed him No. 202 nationally and No. 11 among linebackers when Colorado published his signing bio.

The Georgia Tech participation chart, however, does not list Crawford among the Buffaloes who appeared. Well, that doesn't mean Week 1 was a setback, but it does tell us how crowded the room is. Crawford still has one of the higher ceilings in the class, and his first meaningful college snap is now the thing to look out for.

Christian Ward, Receiver (Watch)

Colorado freshman wide receiver Christian Ward also did not appear in the official participation list. Ward is listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds and finished high school at IMG Academy after earlier stops in Georgia, including time at Carrollton with Lewis. His size gives him a different profile from several receivers already in the rotation.

There is still a path to snaps because Colorado is sorting out s a receiving group with several new pieces, but Week 1 did not show that Ward is part of the immediate solution as yet. Weber State on Sept. 12 could give the staff a better chance to widen the rotation and see which freshmen are ready for more.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders challenged Julian Lewis in front of the team at halftime before the late comeback. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lewis is easy No. 1 because he already owns the most important freshman moment of the season. Sanders explained afterward why he pushed his quarterback so publicly at halftime.

“Well, I talked to him at halftime in front of the whole team. I addressed him in front of the whole team. I don’t do anything secretive and private. I tell the whole team, ‘Let’s go. You, that man. We believe in you. Let’s go.’” Sanders said. “And you know, I challenged him in front of the whole team, and he went and did his thing.”

This is the difference between Lewis and the rest of this list after Week 1. He has already been trusted with the game. The other freshmen are still trying to earn the snaps that could potentially move them close to him.

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