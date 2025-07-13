Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Surge Continues With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment
Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, coach Deion Sanders' 2026 recruiting class is coming along nicely.
On Saturday, class of 2026 four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. became the seventh defensive player to give their commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Newnan, Georgia, product also represents the third linebacker in the class, joining three-stars Carson Crawford and Colby Johnson.
"Coach Prime" now owns nine class of 2026 commits, including five in the month of July.
According to 247Sports' rankings, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Colton is the No. 15 linebacker in his class and the No. 23 prospect in Georgia. A former South Carolina Gamecocks commit, Colton ultimately chose Colorado over the Florida State Seminoles and Ole Miss Rebels.
With the likes of Florida State and Ole Miss also in the running, DNVR's Scott Procter described Colorado landing Colton as "arguably its biggest recruiting win of the cycle thus far." Colton had also turned down offers from the UCLA Bruins, Penn State Nittany Lions and SMU Mustangs, who each received a visit from the four-star prospect this summer. Colorado hosted Colton in mid-June.
Colton closed his junior season at Newnan High School last fall with 51 total tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks and an interception.
"Everything was great on my visit," Colton told BuffStampede. "(Colorado linebackers) coach (Andre') Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in, the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight."
Including class of 2025 signee Mantrez Walker, Hart is loading up on young talent in his room. Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes and UTEP transfer Martavius French are arguably Colorado's top two inside linebackers entering the 2025 season.
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
Following Colton's commitment, Colorado's nine-member 2026 recruiting class still ranks 16th in the Big 12 Conference and No. 79 nationally, per 247Sports. "Coach Prime" signed just under 15 players in each of the past two high school recruiting cycles, so expect Colorado to land at least a couple more commitments.
While the Buffs have made big strides on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, their more immediate focus is on the upcoming 2025 season. Colorado is set to open preseason training camp on July 28 ahead of its opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.