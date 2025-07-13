Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Surge Continues With 4-Star Linebacker Commitment

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Rodney Colton Jr. has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 225 LB from Grantville, GA chose the Buffaloes over Florida State and Ole Miss



“#verledagrandson🧸💔”https://t.co/02wNR7TixB pic.twitter.com/nbhVZPvIDZ