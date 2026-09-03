Colorado's Hajj-Malik Williams Gets Real About Julian Lewis' Big Change

The Colorado Buffaloes have touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their Week 1 matchup. Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis is slated to make the start against the Yellow Jackets, as he has maintained his starting role from the end of the 2025 season.

The former five-star recruit, according to ESPN, has high expectations surrounding him this season, but he’s still a young quarterback with little experience. However, Colorado quarterbacks coach Hajj-Malik Williams gave a promising update on his development and preparation for his new role.

What Hajj-Malik Williams Said About Julian Lewis

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams appeared on Thee Pregame Network’s TMR Live on Wednesday and was asked about Lewis’ preparation for the Buffs’ Week 1 matchup and his increased role as a whole. He had no worries about Lewis not being up to the task, though, as he shared glowing remarks about their relationship and his development.

“He’s ready,” Williams said. “He had yet to be challenged the way I challenge him, and it caused some friction, but I love friction because that’s where growth comes from. That confrontation, those uncomfortable situations and all of those things … I have to draw the line between, ‘Hey, I’m big bro from the training sessions,’ and ‘I’m really telling you what you need to do to be the best version of yourself. He’s doing a phenomenal job of growing.”

Julian Lewis’ Limited Sample Size

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis only has two starts and four total game appearances under his belt, so Georgia Tech will be a real test. Additionally, the crowd has sold out at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, so it will be a tough road environment.

However, Lewis was able to feel what a tough road environment is like during one of his two starts last season. The first start of his college career came against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia, in front of a near-capacity crowd of 55,510.

Lewis performed well in that game, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22 of his 35 pass attempts. While his efficiency could’ve been better, it was only a high of 57 degrees with a low of 38, a far cry from the expected 88-degree weather at kickoff in Atlanta. He had a solid game in Morgantown given the chilly weather conditions, so it can be expected that he’ll be more in his element in his home state.

Julian Lewis’ Keys to Success Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But his work in the passing game may not be his biggest concern. This matchup last year came down to which team’s quarterback could run the football more effectively. It was Haynes King by a good margin, as he rushed for a whopping 156 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Buffs.

“Thank God that quarterback [Haynes King] is gone,” said coach Deion Sanders on Monday. “That kid, that kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker. I think he had, what, 140 yards rushing? Something like that. 156. Thank you for checking. I wanted to settle for 140. Yeah, this is a great team though, man. I love it.”

Lewis will need to take on that role this year. This game could easily be decided by the same measure in this edition, so if Lewis can have success running the football, the Buffaloes could be well on their way to an upset on the road.

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