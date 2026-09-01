The One Reason Deion Sanders Is Looking Forward To Rematch vs. Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to kickoff the 2026 season in Atlanta where they'll take on Georgia Tech in a rematch of last year's season opener.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Thursday's rematch, Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media in Boulder on Monday about the challenge awaiting his team while reiterating the respect he holds for Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key. However, "Coach Prime" also admitted there's one player in particular he's especially happy not to see on the other sideline.

Who Coach Prime Was Glad Is Gone

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Monday's press conference, "Coach Prime" once again made it clear that he holds tremendous respect for Coach Key, calling him one of his "favorites" and describing him as a "tough, hard-nosed, and detailed coach." But Georgia Tech coach Brent Key wasn't the only person Sanders credited for Georgia Tech's gutsy road win over Colorado last season.

"Thank God that quarterback is gone," Sanders said. "That kid refused to lose a year ago, and he was definitely a difference maker."

Sanders was referring to former Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King, who led Georgia Tech's 27-20 win over Colorado last season, finishing with 143 passing yards, to go along with 156 yards on the ground, and three rushing touchdowns.

His final score came with just 1:07 remaining when he broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run that iced the game.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King's three seasons at Georgia Tech, all under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, helped him develop into one of the Yellow Jackets' most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Luckily for "Coach Prime" and Colorado fans, King parlayed that success into NFL opportunity, recently making the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster.

Now, with King in the NFL and Faulkner as Florida's new offensive coordinator, Georgia Tech has turned to former NFL coach and Yellow Jackets alumnus George Godsey to take over the offense. That leaves the Yellow Jackets with a new quarterback and new offensive coordinator heading into Thursday's rematch.

Colorado Buffaloes' New Challenge at Quarterback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stepping in behind center for Georgia Tech will be Alberto Mendoza, the Indiana transfer and brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Despite playing backup to his brother during Indiana's national championship run last season, Mendoza was still able to showcase his dual-threat ability, completing 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards while rushing for 190 yards and a touchdown on just 13 attempts. He also broke off a head-turning 53-yard run against Maryland in Week 10.

Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) rushes during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That ability as a runner could fit well into Godsey's offensive philosophy. Still, Mendoza will be managing a new offense while also trying to build chemistry with a new group of players, many of whom are also transfers.

On Monday, during his player interview, Mendoza discussed his efforts to establish himself as the leader behind center and emphasized the importance of communication with his new teammates heading into their matchup with Colorado.

"I have been taking it every day, trying to communicate; communication is key," Mendoza said. "Especially in a new offense where there are so many new moving parts, there's a ton of new transfers and players, so I think having an open line of communication really helps me take command and the whole offense take command when we're on the field."

On Thursday night, Colorado will get the first crack at testing Mendoza's ability to lead the Yellow Jackets' new-look offense.

How Colorado Plans to Spoil Mendoza's Debut

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Buffs struggled to contain Georgia Tech's rushing attack in last season's opener, "Coach Prime" hopes his revamped defense can flip the script in Atlanta.

To do so, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve will have several potential game-changing pieces at his disposal, particularly at linebacker, where Colorado added proven talent and experience through the transfer portal. Marve spoke highly of the new group during the Colorado Football Coaches Show with Mark Johnson, pointing specifically to Gideon "ESPN" Lampron's hunger and versatility.

"Hungry, smart, selfless. Bet on himself," Marve said of Lampron. "I've got a lot of respect for him. I'm excited to watch him play on Thursday."

Marve also highlighted transfer linebackers Liona Lefau and Tyler Martinez, who both bring experience and leadership to Colorado's revamped linebacker room and could play a key role in helping the Buffs prepare for the uncertainty of Georgia Tech's new-look offense.

"You've got more than a few things that you've got to prepare for defensively, so we're excited to see how they deploy," Marve said. "It'll be a good challenge for us."

With kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 3, and live on ESPN, Colorado fans won't have to wait long to see the Buffs get their chance to enact some Week 1 revenge.

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