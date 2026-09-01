How Colorado Quarterbacks Coaches Have Revolutionized their Position

The Colorado Buffaloes have built a loaded coaching staff at the quarterback position to benefit redshirt freshman Julian Lewis ahead of the 2026 season. Quarterbacks coaches AJ Smith and Hajj-Malik Williams have had major impacts on Lewis and the rest of the quarterback room, but they have different ways of doing so.

Smith is a unique type of coach who is providing innovative training methods to his quarterbacks. As for Williams, he is only a year removed from his playing career and knows how to place himself in his players’ shoes for the most efficient development.

AJ Smith’s innovative coaching methods

Coach AJ Smith, left, talks to quarterback Sam Mourhess during football practice at the Desert Chapel High School in Palm Springs, Calif., on August 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith has been known to utilize technology to enhance his coaching ability, and coach Deion Sanders believes that his coaching style has connected well with the team and many of its players.

“Well, AJ is like a guy that can play the game, and that's also a nerd,” said Sanders in his Monday presser. “And we like that. I mean, because we have some of those types of mentalities on the team. Some guys that really go that extra mile and want it all, and he's there for them.”

He has two primary methods of enhancing his coaching style, the first of which is a heavy usage of advanced analytics tracked by a company called Modern Football Technology.

“We’re using state-of-the-art quarterback analytic tools through Modern Football. . . ” said Smith in his presser on Aug. 24. “I created that because in spring football, you have four weeks to name a starter with three quarterbacks…so we look at release times, we look at spots on the field and that’s been a big part of something I’ve brought here.”

In addition, he created a virtual reality training software during his days as a graduate assistant with the SMU Mustangs. It has not only benefitted Colorado, but he’s also been able to sell it to other teams since its inception.

“Another thing is VAR…and I was the innovator of that,” Smith said. “There are hundreds of teams that use this that I’ve sold this software to…I think the biggest thing it does, and there are so many different things it can do, but for our backups, it’s their way of putting on the headset and seeing the ones offense…and, ‘I didn’t get to take that rep in practice, but now I’m putting the headset on, and I’m getting the ones rep.”

He’s also been able to alter the speed of the software to help the game appear slower to quarterbacks.

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to pass a ball during a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jayden Daniels made this a big deal, and this is something we use in our software too,” Smith said. “Every play, they’re looking at it, and we’ll say, ‘Speed it up to 1.2,’ which is flying, it’s almost like 2x [speed]. [We ask,] ‘Okay, did you go through your progression that fast? Alright, put it back down to one.’ [They respond,] ‘This is slow.’ We just made real life slow.”

Hajj-Malik Williams’ ability to connect with his players

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams’ ability to connect with players has been noticed in practice, as he is one of the most vocal members of the coaching staff. He has been so successful in that regard due to how recently he was on the gridiron as a player himself.

He most recently played with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL after a six-year college football career with the Campbell Camels of the FCS and the UNLV Rebels.

“Well, Hajj is truly dynamic,” Sanders said on Monday. “He's quarterbacking this offense. I mean, who better to have to speak into the lives of these young men? And he's not that far removed from the game that they could understand him, and he has a maturity to him that he can relate to the players. But he's also going to gain respect as a coach, which he has. I love the staff over there, but what he brings to the table is mental and physical toughness.”

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Kayden McGee (not pictured) in the first half against the California Golden Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He’s served as a level head for Buffs players who can mediate tough coaching with the understanding of their perspective.

“And when Coach Marion gets on their butt, or I get on their butt, and they're having a pity party, he knows how to go lift them back up because he's been in that place,” Sanders said. “He's been there and done that. I love what this guy's all about. We just got finished with a walk, having a tremendous conversation as well.”

Both coaches have revolutionized this quarterback room, ushering in a new era within the Coach Prime era and with Lewis at the helm of the quarterback position.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.