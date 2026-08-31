Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering their fourth season of the Deion Sanders era, and they're looking to recreate the magic from their 2024 campaign. 2025 was a significant step back for the program, going just 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play. Now that they've had another season to recover from the loss of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, can they return to being a competitive team in the conference?

They'll begin their 2026 campaign with a Week 1 game against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets trended in the right direction in 2025 under Brent Key, going 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. It was the program's best result since their 11-3 season back in 2014.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing Big 12 vs. ACC showdown on Thursday night.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado +7 (-113)

Georgia Tech -7 (-107)

Moneyline

Colorado +215

Georgia Tech -265

Total

OVER 50.5 (-117)

UNDER 50.5 (-104)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Colorado record: 0-0

Georgia Tech record: 0-0

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia Tech won and covered against Colorado last season, winning 27-20

The total went UNDER when these two teams met last season

Colorado is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Colorado's last 10 games

Georgia Tech is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Georgia Tech's last 10 games

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch

Julian Lewis, QB - Colorado Buffaloes

After serving as Colorado's backup quarterback last season, Julian Lewis takes over as the starter this year. If Colorado wants to improve on last season's disappointing results, they need Lewis to play better than he did in his limited action last year. In 2025, Lewis completed just 52-of-94 pass attempts for 589 yards. The Buffs need to get more consistent play at quarterback, and it's been their main issue since Sanders left for the NFL.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. The Georgia Tech offense was extremely impressive last season, ranking 10th in the country in EPA per play and second in offensive success rate. Unfortunately, their defense ranked 120th in opponent EPA per play and 111th in defensive success rate.

For Colorado, neither side of the ball was impressive last season, but with Lewis winning the quarterback battle, you have to think they have seen some improvement from him this offseason. He's going to be aided by wide receiver Danny Scudero, the transfer from San Jose State who racked up 1,297 receiving yards last season. He's going to be the explosive player this offense missed having last year, and will help contribute to this Week 1 game being a high-scoring affair.

Let's bet the OVER on Thursday night.

Pick: OVER 50.5 (-117) via FanDuel

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