Colorado Buffaloes Get Real About Their 'Ultimate Goal'

For a truly successful 2026, the Colorado Buffaloes can't just win more. They must change how they do it.

Last season's troubles extended far beyond the field and often stumped coach Deion Sanders' hyper-motivational style. But a new roster and retooled staff bring new mindsets. A culture change could start in the secondary.

Cree Thomas Hoping To Make Impact

Notre Dame defensive back Cree Thomas (20) warms up during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the first few weeks of spring practice, one of the Buffs' most fascinating newcomers is cornerback Cree Thomas. The Notre Dame transfer has been a playmaker, picking off passes to stamp his place in the starting conversation.

Thomas arrived in Colorado after seeing little play time as a freshman, but sporting a drive that has allowed him to thrive early on. He saw what a healthy program looked like in South Bend, as he joined the Fighting Irish on the heels of a College Football Playoff title game appearance. But with the Buffaloes looking to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign, Thomas had to look closer.

“I just wanted to be a part of the culture shift," he told reporters Wednesday. "I wanted to be a part of that change and go win some games here."

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He noticed it among others, too. Colorado took a different approach to portaling this past offseason, prioritizing both production and potential. The defensive back room saw a major influx of demonstrated talent, including safeties Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell. The Buffs also acquired cornerback Justin Eaglin, who secured five interceptions last season.

Though a common thread Thomas has noticed is that, whether the players are accomplished or not, a need to prove it exists. With Colorado hoping to snap a streak of offseason transfer portal overhauls, individual missions lean further into a collective bond.

"As a whole, there's been a huge emphasis on changing the culture," Thomas said. "We got a lot of disciplined guys who are trying to work together and gel together to make this place special."

What Colorado's Culture Change Looks Like

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As one of the defense's lone returners, cornerback RJ Johnson has had to grow quickly. While he hasn't been the most productive player over his two seasons with Colorado, posting just 16 tackles over nine games, he's emphasized becoming a leader entering year three.

He carefully observed Colorado's moves and shifts, and they've quickly shown in spring ball.

"They did a great job bringing a lot of guys that come in that [are] actually hungry, and that want it," Johnson said.

He's also carried the tough yet necessary duty of sharing lessons the Buffaloes learned from last season. Alongside safety Ben Finneseth, Thomas noted Johnson as a point person in familiarizing the newcomers with Colorado, and the latter, who missed nine games last season due to injury, is focusing on availability so that he's around to lead by example.

The team is growing together, and with "Coach Prime," offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve as demonstrative yet knowledgeable teachers, it's learning fast.

"We all know that last year wasn't acceptable, so everybody came in with the mind of ready to work," Johnson. "That's kind of been our ultimate goal this offseason, just discipline ... Nobody came in to sit, so everybody's pushing each other."

Justin Eaglin's Growth

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) rushes for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As Johnson and Thomas stand out as competitors to start this fall, Eaglin's status should be safe. The former James Madison standout joined Colorado with high expectations as a ball-hawk who rises to most occasions.

It's taken him a minute, but new cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher is noticing his confidence rise. Sanders pushes him hard as well, seeing a possible solution to cornerback concerns that have stymied the Buffs since the graduation of Travis Hunter.

"There's a transition period that you wind up seeing him have, and now he's starting to become a lot more vocal," Fletcher said. "You'll hear Coach Prime tell him, 'Hey man, don't fit in, fit out. We'll adjust to what it is and who it is that you are.'"

"So, I think he's just now starting to get comfortable with that part of it, and it's starting to show up on the field ... He's starting to feel himself a little bit, and I'm excited about it, and I think Justin makes us all better once he's doing that."