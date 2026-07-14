Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Addition Earns Impressive National Ranking
After one of the best transfer portal cycles of the "Coach Prime" era under Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes finally received national recognition heading into the 2026 season after being snubbed by the Big 12 last week.
ESPN recently updated its transfer portal rankings after former Texas Tech quarterback Brenen Sorsby was removed from the list following a gambling investigation that ultimately led his departure from the Red Raiders.
The revised rankings placed Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. just outside the top 25, giving the Buffs one representative, but still left several other high-profile newcomers off the list completely.
Landing Just Outside the Top 25
Following Sorsby's removal, Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. checked in at No. 26 on ESPN's updated top 100 transfer portal rankings.
The former Longhorn arrives in Boulder after three seasons in the SEC, where he developed into one of star quarterback Arch Manning's favorite targets. Moore finished the 2025 season with 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.
Still, perhaps what stands out just as much as his SEC production is the leadership he brings to the Colorado locker room.
After spending three seasons in one of college football's toughest conferences, Moore has already emerged as one of the veteran voices inside Colorado's talented but young receiver room, with even "Coach Prime" referring to him as "the real leader."
It's that type of veteran presence that can be invaluable for a young offense, helping build confidence, establish accountability, and setting the standard for players still adjusting to life as a college football player.
Fuel to the Fire
While Moore may have landed just outside the top 25, several other Buffs with equally impressive résumés were still nowhere to be found.
Danny Scudero, who led the entire NCAA with 1,291 receiving yards last season, failed to crack the Top 100 altogether. Former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter and First-Team All-MAC linebacker Gideon Lampron also failed to make the list despite both arriving in Boulder with proven production.
Still, if there's one thing Deion Sanders made clear during Big 12 Media Days, it's that preseason rankings don't carry much weight inside the Colorado locker room.
"We don't care what people say," Sanders said. "Just because our guys were snubbed off a poll that's probably not going to be consistent with the end of the season, we don't give a darn."
However, there were two former Buffs that would make the rankings. Former Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, now at LSU, came in at No. 3 overall, while former wide receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State, landed at No. 13.
For Buff Nation, seeing former fan favorites Miller and Seaton on the list is a painful reminder of the talent that once called Boulder home. But with the season drawing closer and reality setting in, Colorado fans are now counting on players like Moore to create a legacy of their own this fall.
A Familiar Connection in Boulder
Moore's arrival in Boulder also reunites him with Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion.
Before taking over the Buffs offense, Marion served as Texas' passing game coordinator and helped recruit Moore to Austin. Now the two reconnect in Boulder, where Moore's ability to work the middle of the field, create yards after the catch, and stretch defenses makes him a natural fit for Marion's Go-Go offense.
Pair Moore's familiarity of Marion's system with redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis entering his second season in the program with noticeably more confidence, and it's easy to understand why excitement continues to build around Colorado football.
"Coach Prime's" Buffs finally earned a sliver of national recognition for their work on the recruiting trail this offseason, but if Colorado's transfer class performs the way Sanders believes it will, don't expect the Buffaloes to be overlooked for much longer.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.