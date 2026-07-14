Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Addition Earns Impressive National Ranking



After one of the best transfer portal cycles of the "Coach Prime" era under Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes finally received national recognition heading into the 2026 season after being snubbed by the Big 12 last week.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN recently updated its transfer portal rankings after former Texas Tech quarterback Brenen Sorsby was removed from the list following a gambling investigation that ultimately led his departure from the Red Raiders.

The revised rankings placed Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. just outside the top 25, giving the Buffs one representative, but still left several other high-profile newcomers off the list completely.

Landing Just Outside the Top 25

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following Sorsby's removal, Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. checked in at No. 26 on ESPN's updated top 100 transfer portal rankings.

The former Longhorn arrives in Boulder after three seasons in the SEC, where he developed into one of star quarterback Arch Manning's favorite targets. Moore finished the 2025 season with 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, perhaps what stands out just as much as his SEC production is the leadership he brings to the Colorado locker room.

After spending three seasons in one of college football's toughest conferences, Moore has already emerged as one of the veteran voices inside Colorado's talented but young receiver room, with even "Coach Prime" referring to him as "the real leader."

Deandre Moore called out as a “Real Leader” by Coach Prime👀



The former Texas WR had 532 yds and 4 TD’s in 2025 with the Longhorns. We may see a major breakout season from D-Mo this year🦬🔥 #SkoBuffs



🎥: Well Off Media pic.twitter.com/TnNoYSJzCD — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) June 21, 2026

It's that type of veteran presence that can be invaluable for a young offense, helping build confidence, establish accountability, and setting the standard for players still adjusting to life as a college football player.

Fuel to the Fire

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Moore may have landed just outside the top 25, several other Buffs with equally impressive résumés were still nowhere to be found.

Danny Scudero, who led the entire NCAA with 1,291 receiving yards last season, failed to crack the Top 100 altogether. Former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter and First-Team All-MAC linebacker Gideon Lampron also failed to make the list despite both arriving in Boulder with proven production.

Still, if there's one thing Deion Sanders made clear during Big 12 Media Days, it's that preseason rankings don't carry much weight inside the Colorado locker room.

"We don't care what people say," Sanders said. "Just because our guys were snubbed off a poll that's probably not going to be consistent with the end of the season, we don't give a darn."

However, there were two former Buffs that would make the rankings. Former Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, now at LSU, came in at No. 3 overall, while former wide receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State, landed at No. 13.

For Buff Nation, seeing former fan favorites Miller and Seaton on the list is a painful reminder of the talent that once called Boulder home. But with the season drawing closer and reality setting in, Colorado fans are now counting on players like Moore to create a legacy of their own this fall.

A Familiar Connection in Boulder

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore's arrival in Boulder also reunites him with Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion.

Before taking over the Buffs offense, Marion served as Texas' passing game coordinator and helped recruit Moore to Austin. Now the two reconnect in Boulder, where Moore's ability to work the middle of the field, create yards after the catch, and stretch defenses makes him a natural fit for Marion's Go-Go offense.

Pair Moore's familiarity of Marion's system with redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis entering his second season in the program with noticeably more confidence, and it's easy to understand why excitement continues to build around Colorado football.

"Coach Prime's" Buffs finally earned a sliver of national recognition for their work on the recruiting trail this offseason, but if Colorado's transfer class performs the way Sanders believes it will, don't expect the Buffaloes to be overlooked for much longer.

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