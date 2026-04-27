Three Reasons Why Colorado Receiver Danny Scudero Will Turn Heads Next Year

At the Colorado Buffaloes spring game, wide receiver Danny Scudero looked the part of one of the best receivers in the country.

Even with great receivers like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith coming back to college football, Scudero sits at the top of the list of returning receivers after his incredible receiving production. Because of his experience combined with Colorado's offense under coordinator Brennan Marion, Scudero is in store for another productive year.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero’s Elite 2025 Showing

During the 2025 season with San Jose State, Scudero consistently found ways to get open and showed why he is one of the best receivers in the country.

In his 2025 campaign with the Spartans, Scudero recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was very impressive when considering that he did most of his damage from the slot.

Scudero’s approach is a lot different from most productive receivers who rely on their overpowering size and elite athleticism. Scudero stands at 5-9, which does not enable him to overpower opposing defensive backs, but when he needs to make a contested catch, he does have the ability to make the play.

For the most part, Scudero makes his impact through his polished route running, reliable hands, and solid speed. As a slot receiver, Scudero was very often able to create a mismatch against the opposing defenses, which he was able to take full advantage of in most cases.

The consistency that Scudero was able to operate with last season is something that very few receivers in the country were able to replicate, which led to Scudero being the most productive receiver in the country with his impressive numbers.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion’s Success

With the lack of consistency that the Buffaloes had in their receiver room last season, Scudero is a welcome addition, and throughout spring appears to have worked into being the top receiver for Colorado.

In addition to Scudero, among several transfer portal additions, Colorado coach Deion Sanders also made a change at the offensive coordinator position as he brought in Brennan Marion to fill the role.

Almost everywhere Marion has gone, he has been able to find success, whether it be his rushing attack or creating a consistent passing game. In particular, Marion has been able to develop several receivers who have gone on to find successful NFL careers.

With the Texas Longhorns, as the wide receivers coach in addition to being the passing game coordinator, Marion helped to develop Xavier Worthy, who has now found a solid role with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Additionally, in his time with the Pittsburgh Panthers as the wide receivers coach, Marion mentored current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver that year.

Regardless of where Marion has gone, he has found success, and with a receiver like Scudero, this could be a perfect match for both sides.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis Connection

While Scudero is a great receiver, he must have a great quarterback throwing him the ball. The good news for Scudero is that the Buffaloes appear to have that with redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis projected to be the starter at the beginning of next season.

In his 2025 season with Colorado, Lewis got some very valuable experience after playing in four games while starting in two. For the season, Lewis totaled 589 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes.

For the Buffaloes, there was constant rotation in the quarterback room, but Lewis’s consistency was a good bright spot for the program and earned Lewis the starting spot heading into spring.

Throughout spring practice, Lewis and Scudero have connected several times, which included a solid performance from the duo in the spring game where they connected twice for 23 yards and one touchdown.

It seems that Lewis and Scudero have built great chemistry throughout the spring, and with that trust already built, this could be a duo to watch in the fall.

As Scudero prepares to build on his 2025 campaign, his fit in Marion’s offense, in addition to the chemistry he has already built with Lewis, could help him to become one of the top receivers in the conference and give the Buffaloes a chance to compete for a conference title in the Big 12.

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