Colorado Buffaloes To Host UCLA Bruins Transfer Offensive Lineman Walker Andersen
Another transfer portal offensive lineman from the Power Four ranks is being linked to coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
As On3's Pete Nakos reported on Sunday, former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Walker Andersen will visit Boulder. Nakos did not give a specific date, but the Buffs only have a couple of months left until preseason camp begins.
Andersen claims he's 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds, although Nakos and UCLA list him at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. The Placentia, California, native didn't see any game action during his true freshman season with the Bruins last fall and still owns four years of eligibility.
Since entering the transfer portal on April 16, Andersen has announced a flurry of lower-level Division I offers, including Alabama A&M, North Alabama, Norfolk State, Mississippi Valley State, Campbell, Delaware State and Missouri State. He has not yet announced an offer from Colorado or any other Power Four programs.
This has once again been a change-filled offense within Colorado's offensive line. Along with three new coaches in Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin, the Buffs watched Cash Cleveland, Hank Zilinskas, Kahlil Benson and others enter the transfer portal, and lost Justin Mayers to the NFL.
"Coach Prime" has also gained seven three-star offensive linemen from the transfer portal: Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech), Mana Taimani (Ole Miss), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Aki Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M), Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zy Crisler (Illinois) and Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland). Left tackle Jordan Seaton is also returning for his sophomore season.
Based on his lack of experience at the Power Four level and the Buffs' current projected starters, Andersen would likely become a depth piece if he commits to Colorado.
During spring camp, White revealed the type of offensive linemen he looks for while recruiting the transfer portal.
"Athletes and size, right?" White said. "In order to run the ball, not only do you have to be powerful, but you have to be athletic, too, to change up the schemes — if you want to pull a guard or pull a tackle or whatnot. And then we try to get length on the edge, too. So my philosophy is that if you get tackles, tackles can easily screw down inside. They can go for guards. You don't see 6-foot-6 people just walking around the Earth anyway, they are hard to find, much less that are strong and are fast and have great bend and can run, too. That is part of the molding and development part of it."
Andersen's 6-foot-8, 335-pound frame certainly fits White's bill, although the UCLA transfer may need another year to develop his skills before he sees consistent playing time. Still, with four years of eligibility remaining, Andersen's size makes him an intriguing developmental player.
Colorado's new-look offensive line will protect either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis, who are battling for the team's starting quarterback job.