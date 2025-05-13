Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel have taken the NFL and Cleveland Browns fan base by storm after an exciting rookie minicamp. After conflicting performance reports from the camp, fans are taking sides on which quarterback they are rooting for to win the competition.
Between Sanders, Gabriel, 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Cleveland Browns quarterback conundrum will be buzzing all summer, through organized team activities and training camp.
The hype for Sanders is off the charts, creating an unprecedented amount of media coverage for a rookie minicamp. Sanders' NFL Draft fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft is also controversial, adding intrigue to his NFL potential.
On the other hand is Gabriel, a Hawaii-native who drove a minivan around the Oregon Ducks program despite being one of the top Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) earners in college football. Gabriel is competitive and a proven leader. Many were surprised that Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry passed on Sanders to instead draft Gabriel in the third round.
Berry said the decision to draft Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel over Sanders was due to his poise, accuracy and mobility.
Then, when Sanders was still available in the fifth round, the Browns saw the value in adding more competition. The ESPN Cleveland radio show argues that Berry created a circus among the team and the fan base by adding Sanders.
"One group likes this guy. One group likes this guy," said Tony Rizzo on the radio show. "You know this is on Andrew Barry. You draft Shedeur after you drafted a quarterback in the third round. You created this. You're just making picks like you're in a fantasy football thing. You're not putting a team together. Four quarterbacks!"
"There's the Flacco camp. There's the Pickett camp. There's the Sanders camp. Dillon Gabriel now is a sympathetic figure. You created this when you brought this quarterback room to Berea. It's a circus, and half the guys haven't even shown up yet."
Reporters who attended Cleveland's rookie minicamp in Berea are split on who performed better. Some say it was clearly Sanders who shined while others can't believe Gabriel's deep throw ability.
The middle son of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur is scrutinized for his family and the attention that comes with it. Gabriel is criticized for his 5-foot-10 height. Flacco's age is constantly judged. Pickett's lack of NFL success is over-analyzed.
It is a circus.
"This is part of the reason why there are teams who could have used and upgraded a backup quarterback or could have bought this lottery ticket (Shedeur) and didn't because they don't want to deal with that," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "The Browns are going to deal with it, but if he's as good as some people think he could be, they're going to get the reward and they're going to benefit for 10 years if he's the franchise starter they hope."
It's possible this messy competition will pay dividends for the Browns if one of the four quarterbacks does emerge as a franchise starter. It's important to not overlook Gabriel, who is "addicted to winning" and holds the NCAA record for most career touchdown passes (156) and is ranked second all-time in college football history in career passing yards (18,722).
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also raved about his former quarterback.
“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way," Lanning said after winning the Big Ten Championship Game. "This team believes in him. They’re grateful every day that they get to step on the field with him. He’s about connection and people first, but the poise that he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven’t been around players like Dillon. I’m really grateful I get to share the field with him.”
When Gabriel was asked about Shedeur, he showed his maturity.
"I love it," Gabriel said at minicamp on Saturday. "You know, I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another. But also, it’s not just us two in the room."
When pressed on the constant comparisons between him and Shedeur, Gabriel displayed his team-first mentality.
"I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," Gabriel said. "For me, we’re in a room full of not just us – Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that you want to be a part of.
One thing is for sure, as the competition rolls on in Cleveland, it will be must-see TV. Hopefully, it doesn't divide the fanbase further.