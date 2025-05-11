Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders hosted an elite group of recruits over the weekend. One of the top recruits that had an official visit was five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan.
After the visit, Morgan posted a photo of himself in a Colorado Buffaloes’ uniform, and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis left a comment on the post saying, “Easy.” Lewis is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes by the 2026 season, which would be Morgan’s true freshman year.
Morgan is one of the top recruits from the class of 2026 and would be a big target for Lewis to pass to. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Morgan is the No. 19 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Alabama.
The five-star recruit will announce his commitment on July 2, kicking off his official visit with a trip to Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes are one of his final six schools, and the other programs high on Morgan’s list are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs.
Morgan is an athletic and speedy player who continues to develop each year. He would be a valuable addition to the Buffaloes who lost several starting receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Between the 2025 recruiting and 2026, the team is looking to rebuild its offensive weapons. Morgan could join the class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson as a top target for Lewis.
Lewis is entering his true freshman season and while he is not the projected starter, there are high hopes for him during his tenure with the Buffaloes. Lewis is coming in as a four-star player, the No. 56 recruit in the Nation, and the No. 7 quarterback, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
“I’m excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus,” Morgan told On3 ahead of his trip to Boulder. “They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room.”
Sanders is not a coach worried about bringing in a significant number of recruits each season. The Colorado coach looks to bring in high-quality players that will work to make the field as a true freshman.
Sanders does not want a high number of recruits who will come in and sit on the bench for a year. Recruits who want to play quickly could sway their decision toward Colorado.
The Buffaloes also have a coaching staff featuring former NFL players. When it comes to the pipeline into the NFL, Colorado is a school where players can learn from many coaches with first-hand experience.
“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state. I am going to take my time, sort things out, and see where I need to be,” Morgan told On3 in the fall. "Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”
The Buffaloes had three wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft. The most significant receiver drafted was Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. Wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr. were also selected in this year's draft.
If Colorado can land a commitment from Morgan, he and Lewis can create an explosive offense for the Colorado Buffaloes.