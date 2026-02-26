Colorado Still Needs to Fill This Important Vacant Coaching Position
Spring practice for the Colorado Buffaloes is rapidly approaching. The Buffaloes are still without a special teams coordinator for the 2026 season following the departure of last season’s special teams coordinator, Michael Pollock.
Special Teams Coaching Vacancy
Colorado coach Deion Sanders still has decisions to make with his coaching staff for the 2026. One of the those decisions is who he will hire to be the team’s next special teams coordinator. Michael Pollock had been working on “Coach Prime’s” staff since the two were with the Jackson State Wildcats before coming the Boulder with Deion.
On special teams last season, Colorado averaged 22.9 yards per kick return and 7.2 yards per punt return. Kicker Alejandro Mata was 9/11 on field goals and 30/31 on extra points.
Furthermore, wide receiver Quentin Gibson, who didn’t see the field much on offense, made his presence felt on special teams. He was just recent named the 2025 FWAA Freshman Special Teams Player of the Year.
It will be a new person leading this special teams unit in 2026 after the departure of Pollock.
Special teams doesn't get nearly the attention as offense or defense, but it is still vital to have a strong special teams unit to have a good team. Having a bad special teams unit can result in a blunder at the worst time possible and cost a team a game, or even their season.
Colorado Buffaloes' Coaching Changes
The Colorado Buffaloes have made multiple high level coaching changes already this offseason. None may have been bigger than the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was the head coach for the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025 and led them to a 7-5 record. “Coach Prime” liked what he saw from Marion’s “Go-Go” offense and went out and got him.
Another big coaching move that was made was on the defensive side of the ball. Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston recently accepted a job to become the Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator. After two seasons working under Deion, Livingston decided to make the move back to the NFL.
Colorado and “Coach Prime” did not take long to act on this as they promoted the newly hired linebackers coach Chris Marve to be the defensive coordinator
This wasn’t the only in-house promotion this offseason on the Colorado coaching staff. In fact, there was another on defense. Colorado lost defensive line coach Domata Peko this offseason after he accepted a defensive line coaching job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In response to this, Deion elevated Dante Carter to be the defensive line coach for 2026. Carter was a graduate assistant under Peko. Now with Peko off to the NFL, Carter will have a much bigger role for a defensive line that struggled mightily a season ago.
