Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media posted a video of Colorado Buffaloes head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey addressing the team at an offseason workout.

“It starts now, not later…I ain’t trying to break you. Im trying to build you up. But your mind is so weak right now, we got to keep pushing,” Swasey said. “Simple things ain’t easy. All we want is a simple block and a simple throw and catch or a simple defend. And we win.”

🔥 Powerful. Coach Swasey Fired Up. Discipline Starts Now 🦬



"That discipline starts right now. Im not trying to break you, Im trying to build you up. But your mind is so weak right now"



Swasey’s big picture message is that the success on the football field during the actual season starts in the offseason. Clearly a part of being a strength and conditioning coach is being able to motivate the team through workouts.

A lot goes into a football team’s success and Swasey is right, it does start now. By the time the season comes around and the team isn’t fully ready, it’s already too late.

An Extra-Long Offseason For Colorado Football

It’s been an extra long offseason for the Colorado football team. With no bowl game on their 2025 schedule following a 3-9 season, their last game was all the way back in November of 2025. The Buffs have not played since and won’t take the field for a regular season game again until the 2026 season kicks off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. That’s roughly nine months without Buffs football for fans.

However, Colorado fans will be able to see their team take the field in the 2026 Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, Apr. 11 at Folsom Field. Colorado was trying to schedule a joint spring practice with the Syracuse Orange this year, but the NCAA ended up blocking it.

Colorado would like to bounce back in 2026 from their subpar 2025 season. The 3-9 overall record was coupled with a mark of 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado finished in 15th place in the Big 12 out of 16 teams. The only team behind them in the conference was the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who went winless in Big 12 play with a record of 0-9.

In the meantime, the Buffaloes football team has been busy with other things around campus including attending basketball games. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders led his team into the CU Events Center this past weekend to support the Colorado women’s basketball as they hosted the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Buffs ended up getting the win, which was massive for their 2026 NCAA Tournament hopes. Colorado entered the game right on the tournament bubble and Texas Tech was the No. 20 ranked team in the nation.

It was a good crowd on hand to witness the upset win for Colorado with 4,852 fans in attendance including "Coach Prime."