Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders needs to have a successful season in 2026, otherwise the pressure may start to ramp up, prompting questions about whether he can lead the Buffaloes to success.

With only one winning season, there must be improvement to give the Buffaloes a chance to build a successful program year in and year out. Pressure is mounting, so here are three keys for Colorado to bounce back.

Brennan Marion’s Offense Is Successful

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has brought in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to help the Buffaloes' offense become more productive in 2026.

Marion comes over from the Sacramento State Hornets with his offense that prioritizes getting the ball in space to his playmakers. This also puts a lot of stress on the opposing defenses to tackle in space and be fundamentally sound.

In 2025, with Sacramento State, Marion was able to lead the number one rushing offense in the Big Sky conference. The Hornets averaged 296.3 rushing yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 29 touchdowns.

The passing game was less prioritized, but in 2025, Marion was able to be very efficient. The Hornets averaged 8.2 yards per pass, which ranked fourth in the conference.

With Colorado, Marion has the benefit of having two of his running backs in 2025 transfer over from Sacramento State in Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith. Henderson and Smith can help teach the offensive line and other running backs the system and how Marion likes to run it, so everyone is on the same page.

Marion will also be helping to develop the redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis, who had limited starting experience last season. With Marion, Lewis will be able to get the ball out quickly to playmakers, and with a much-improved offensive line, the running game could be very effective and allow the Buffaloes to be ahead of the chains and have manageable third downs.

With an offense that has the potential to be efficient and effective, Colorado should be in a solid spot to score points and put less pressure on the defense.

Utah, Texas Tech Games

The Buffaloes have two very tough games on their home schedule. Colorado plays against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Utah Utes.

These two games could go a long way in determining how the Buffaloes' season goes and if they can have a case to be in the AP Top 25 at some point during the season. Colorado will be looking to bounce back against the Utes.

In 2025, at Utah, the Buffaloes lost 53-7 in a game where almost everything that could go wrong did go wrong. This game also showed why Colorado needed to make improvements along the line of scrimmage, specifically so they could stop the run on defense and run the ball effectively on offense.

The Buffaloes have not played against Texas Tech since 2024, but this is a much different Red Raiders team. The Texas Tech defense, though it will lose many starters to the NFL Draft, will be formidable in the front seven and the secondary.

This is another game that will be tough and won on the line of scrimmage. These transfer portal additions on both sides will be put to the test for the Buffaloes time and time again. However, if Colorado is at least able to go 1-1 in this stretch with the benefit of the home fans and elevation at Folsom Field, that could help their season tremendously and make a push for a bowl game and potentially much more.

Success On The Road

Being a successful team means being able to win on the road in hostile environments, which is something the Buffaloes have struggled with recently. Last season, Colorado went 0-5 on the road with some of their worst performances coming out of those games.

In 2026, Sanders must lead his squad to success on the road against a very difficult schedule. Next season, Colorado has to go on the road to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Northwestern Wildcats, Baylor Bears, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

All of these games are going to be very tough to win, but being successful means winning on the road. There has been significant quarterback movement in the Big 12, which gives Colorado an advantage with its continuity at the position with Julian Lewis.

The season will start with the Buffaloes on the road against the Yellow Jackets, which will go a long way in setting the tone for the season and what Colorado will accomplish in 2026.

Sanders has done a lot in the offseason to improve the Buffaloes, but 2026 is going to be a very difficult season nonetheless. The new offense under Marion, winning tough home games, and having success on the road should go a long way to help Sanders and the Buffaloes if they can do these effectively.