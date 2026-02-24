Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

While also balancing spring football preparations, Colorado Buffaloes offensive line coach Gunnar White made an intriguing recruiting move Monday by offering class of 2027 prospect Conner Rutherford.

Rutherford is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Chillicothe, Ohio, who owns 21 other Division I offers, including North Carolina, Miami, North Carolina State and West Virginia. As he continue to gain weight, Rutherford is a projected offensive tackle at the college level.

Chillicothe's Conner Rutherford faces off against Grant Kennedy at the dual meet on Jan. 22, 2026, at Chillicothe High School. | Tonya Shipley/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with 247Sports' Panther-Lair.com, the three-star Rutherford spoke on what he's looking for in a college program.

"It's been pretty great to earn the opportunity to play for some great schools," Rutherford told 247Sports. "When I look at a program, I look for development not just for football, but as a person as well. I also look for stability in a program."

Rutherford is planning spring visits to both Pitt and North Carolina, per On3.

Gunnar White's Recruiting Approach

White, who works alongside fellow offensive line coaches Andre Gurode and George Hegamin, has worked under coach Deion Sanders since 2022 (Jackson State) and is now entering his second season as a head position coach at Colorado. Last spring, White opened up on what he looks for in offensive line recruits.

"Athletes and size," White said. "In order to run the ball, not only do you have to be powerful, but you have to be athletic, too, to change up the schemes if you want to pull a guard or pull a tackle or whatnot. And then we try to get length on the edge, too. So my philosophy is that if you get tackles, tackles can easily screw down inside. They can go for guards. You don't see 6-foot-6 people just walking around the Earth anyway."

At 6-foot-6 himself, Rutherford certainly fits White's mold, and the rising prospect is still only a junior at Chillicothe High School.

Three class of 2026 offensive linemen signed with the Buffs in December: Xavier Payne, Ben Gula and Loveland, Colorado, product Josiah Manu. All three are listed between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7.

Cornerback Davon Dericho, a three-star prospect from Florida, is Colorado's only class of 2027 commitment.

Examining Colorado's New-Look Offensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing All-Big 12 tackle Jordan Seaton to the transfer portal stung, but Colorado reloaded well with three 2026 signees and eight transfer portal additions. Six of those incoming transfers spent last season at the Power Four level, including Seaton's cousin, Jayvon McFadden.

Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Bo Hughley (Georgia Bulldogs)

Taj White (Rutgers Scarlet Knights)

Sean Kinney (Lafayette College)

Demetrius Hunter (Houston Cougars)

Leon Bell (Cal Golden Bears)

Jayven Richardson (Missouri Tigers)

Jose Soto (Sacramento State Hornets)

Colorado is set to open its spring camp on Monday and will hold its annual Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 11.