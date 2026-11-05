Colorado Buffaloes' Injury Report Shows Major Concern Before Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes’ battle against the injury bug continues in Week 10 as they prepare to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Colorado received a few negative updates on players it had hoped would return and saw a few new additions that it will be holding its breath on until game day.

As the Buffaloes look to take another step towards bowl eligibility, here is an overview of Colorado’s first injury report of Week 10.

Out

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Running back Micah Welch

The Buffaloes were still holding out hope that Welch would return as of Tuesday.

"He's getting better," said Colorado coach Deion Sanders. "I pray [he'll be able to play this week]."

But Wednesday’s update to the injury report shot down those hopes, as he’ll miss another game. His outlook for returning this season is looking less promising by the week, and although Richard Young emerged as a running back capable of carrying the workload against the Kansas State Wildcats, Welch leaves a major void in the backfield.

Additionally, Scudero’s injury has seen no positive updates. He’s still been in a boot during games, often utilizing crutches. The fact that he’s made no progress towards seeing the field again across all of these weeks doesn’t bode well for his chances to come back this season.

Doubtful

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

Mitchell went down during the Kansas State game with an injury, leading to Ben Finneseth taking over as the starting safety. While Finneseth played well, Mitchell is a crucial part of the Buffaloes’ secondary, and missing him against a high-powered passing attack in Arizona State will make it substantially harder for the Buffs to keep up.

Taufatofua was another player the Buffaloes were hoping would return after he missed their Week 9 matchup. He’s battled injuries all season, but he played a strong support role when he was healthy against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Utah Utes and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Yamil Talib stepped up in his absence, but the Buffaloes would still love to have the luxury of the depth he provides.

Manuel has been a crucial run stopper for Colorado through the entirety of this season, and the interior defensive line may struggle in his absence. While Santana Hopper has been as reliable as it gets up the gut, Manuel provides some size that Hopper doesn’t. Look for Samu Taumanupepe or Tyler Moore to step up in his absence if he can’t go on Saturday.

Probable

Colorado Buffaloes center Sean Kinney transferred to the Buffs from the Lafayette Leopards during the offseason. | University of Colorado Athletics

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Center Sean Kinney

Colorado would hate to lose either of these players, but especially Sean Kinney.

Colorado already lost Demetrius Hunter for the season after he suffered an injury in Week 1, but Kinney has been an anchor at the center position this season. While he’s likely to play against Arizona State, Colorado would likely turn to Yahya Attia at center if he can’t go.

Attia has had an up-and-down season, struggling to secure a consistent starting role on the offensive line. However, he has experience at center, so the Buffaloes would likely be able to hang in until Kinney’s return.

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