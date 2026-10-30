Julian Lewis Downgraded in Colorado's Latest Injury Report

The Colorado Buffaloes’ injury report remains extensive as they prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9. But in Thursday’s update, they received some more bad news.

Quarterback Julian Lewis was admitted to the hospital after a medical emergency at the Buffaloes’ facility on Wednesday, according to a statement released by his family. The Buffaloes officially ruled him out for Saturday’s game.

Here’s a look at his injury and more from Thursday’s injury report update.

Out

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Running back Micah Welch

Defensive end Sam Gadie

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson*

Lewis’ medical emergency adds to the unexpected nature of the 2026 season. He was benched at halftime of the Buffaloes’ Big 12 opener against the Baylor Bears, and the Buffs have rolled with Isaac Wilson as the starter since despite poor performance. Even before Lewis’ medical emergency was announced, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took to the podium and gave an update on potentially seeing Lewis take the field again.

"That's on him. That's on him. It's a great question, but that's on him,” Sanders said. “I don't think you could find a player in this program, or you may find some bitter players that have left and didn't want to leave. But life is what it is. But I don't treat people unfairly. I don't play games with young men and their careers and hate on folks. If I'm anything, I'm too forgiving and very kind. You can ask that gentleman over there [Greaves]. I don't play those games with kids.”

The Buffaloes received another negative update, though, as Gibson was removed from the injury report. He was already listed as out for this game, so he won’t be playing, but his removal suggests a likely season-ending injury.

The Buffaloes have removed players from the injury report like this (linebacker Tyler Martinez and center Demetrius Hunter) when it no longer becomes a question whether or not they’ll be playing on a week-to-week basis, and Gibson may have suddenly joined that group.

Doubtful

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Taufatofua didn’t receive the positive update he was hoping for on Thursday, as he was still listed as doubtful. This new injury comes just three games after he had returned from an injury that kept him out for the first four games of the season. There has been no update as to whether or not this injury report appearance is related to his original injury.

Probable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

The Buffaloes received two positive updates towards the bottom of the injury report.

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel was upgraded from questionable to probable, a great sign for the Buffs’ interior front seven. He has been a game wrecker as of late, combining with Santana Hopper to slow down some of the best run games in the Big 12.

Additionally, wide receiver Kam Perry was removed from the injury report entirely after previously being listed as probable. His quick recovery may be the key to him finally seeing some substantial playing time, especially in the absence of Gibson. He was listed as out for the entirety of Week 8, so to be back after just one game is impressive to say the least.

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