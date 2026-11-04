Deion Sanders Doubles Down Ahead Of Colorado’s Arizona State Game

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to the podium for his Week 10 press conference to break down CU's upcoming matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

He primarily focused on the run game, looking at how running back Richard Young will be utilized in that mix, and at Micah Welch's current status. Sanders also addressed his belief in his team, and how the coaches and players aren't showing any quit.

Making Richard Young the starting running back

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Richard runs hard, works hard, prepares, studies, does not miss anything, is not on anybody's list, and he hasn't had a pity party. He could have, and he should have, because you've seen [our other running backs], I can't remember names to save my life, but he hadn't gotten his opportunity, a true opportunity, and he got it, and that's the most touches he's ever had in a college football game. So he proved that he's more than worthy," Sanders said.

"I'm happy that he didn't erupt; he didn't implode; he just kept working and kept his head down, and he got what he deserved. I saw something in practice, something in practice from the beginning. So you know, sooner or later, you got to say he's in. Ain't no ain't no negotiations about this. He's in," Sanders said.

What was different about Colorado in Week 9

"We ran the ball hard and we imposed our physical will, that was it," Sanders said.

Micah Welch's current status

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's getting better," Sanders said. "I pray [he'll be able to play this week]."

If Richard Young will be the feature running back again in Week 10

"He's going to start again this week," Sanders said. "I can't tell you how the game is going to play out, but he's going to start again this week. I love what he brought to the table."

How the offensive line has contributed to Colorado's rushing attack

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Leon Bell (57) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're good. We've used different variations of who they are and what they bring to the table. Seeing Leon [Bell] at right guard and Larry [Johnson III] at right tackle, that was different because we get ready to go downhill; we get ready to run, so that provoked that change, and we try to appease everyone and play with seven, eight or nine guys early on in the season. But now we kind of dialed it back a little bit to maybe seven, sometimes six," Sanders said.

"I think we really only rolled with five last week, but we have seven to eight ready. They're ready, but practice proves everything. They've got to work hard, they've got to really want it and they've got to really show us in practice that they're capable and that they want to win at all costs, not just meandering around and picking up a check. We don't want that, and we don't have guys like that at this point," Sanders said.

His belief in his players' and coaches' resillience

"I know we don't have the record that we desire to possess, but these guys are not giving up. The coaches are still dialing it up. They're still doing a great job on their assignments, and they're even going farther than what they're called to do. If you just do what your job entitles you to do, you're not doing enough. And the coaches are doing even more than enough," Sanders said.

"So I'm proud of them. But they never- those kids, they don't have [quit] in them. They don't have that DNA in them to give up and to quit. They're not built like that. That's why we got them. We're good," Sanders said.

Randon Fontenette's recent performances

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's turned it up to another level. He's practicing and playing like a pro, and I emphasize the word practice. He's practicing and playing the game as he practices. That's why we know what we're going to get. This gentleman over here, as well. I've known his family for a long time and love him to life, but he's playing as he's practicing," Sanders said.

"Like, I could show you clips of when these guys have great games, and I can show you the practices that week, and you say, 'Okay, I see, I see why everything's matching up now.' I could show you a guy that didn't play well, and I could show you his practices, and that's what led up to it. So I'm proud of those guys who are still fighting and going strong and practicing their butts off," Sanders said.

If Colorado will go after more 2027 recruits

Kenny Adams sits next to Andre Adams and Sheena Adams during a ceremony announcing Andre AdamÕs commitment to the University of Colorado at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It depends on the evaluation that we have of the personnel on this team. Like, sometimes you've got to evaluate- I wanted a certain number out of high school, but that number needs reevaluation because it comes from the evaluation of this team. Okay, now who didn't live up to expectations? Who exceeded expectations? Now we may drop that. We may carry that, not honor that. You know, some of those guys are gonna flip," Sanders said.

"We know that you get a certain number because you have an expectation of two to three that's going to flip. That's what kids do. It's not a bad thing. That's what kids do at every school because they change their minds, they get a bigger bag, and I understand that. So it is what it is," Sanders said.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson's growth

"He's more confident in himself, and he's not trying to please anyone. That's the growth part. At the beginning, he was, but he's just understanding his ability and his talents and playing within himself. And he does a lot of preparation and studying," Sanders said.

"So, the more you do, the more simplistic the game is, and he's finding that out. But when you give him the assistance of a running game like that, he finds it pretty easy because now the play-action pass is working, and RPOs are working because they've got to respect and honor the run," Sanders said.

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