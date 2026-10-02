Colorado Injury Report Generates Concern For Two Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes’ injury update on Thursday didn’t change much from the Wednesday edition. The Buffaloes saw some progress with tight end Charlie Williams, which is crucial for that room.

But the most notable changes aren’t positive ones. Two of the players Colorado is undoubtedly missing for this contest may be out longer than expected.

Out

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Preston Ashley

Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter*

Linebacker Tyler Martinez*

Scudero and Ashley will look to make quick recoveries after this game, especially with the Buffs’ bye week in Week 6. However, Martinez and Hunter are in different circumstances. They were both absent from the injury report, but they both recently underwent surgeries on lower-body injuries, as seen on their social media accounts. Likely, this move means that they are going to be out for a substantial amount of time, so it can go without saying that they’ll miss this game.

#CUBuffs Tyler Martinez shares surgery went well via his Instagram story! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WlK6Ro2IQf — Leo Rivera IV (@LNR_4) September 30, 2026

This raises questions about their futures, though, as they could be staring down season-ending injuries behind the scenes.

Doubtful

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) takes the field for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Makari Vickers

Defensive back Jason Stokes Jr.

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr.

Tight end Zach Atkins

This list is unchanged since Wednesday, but it still includes several key players. Nearly all of the players listed as doubtful were starters, including Atkins, who was coming back from a separate injury and making strides, Lester, who is Colorado’s sack leader and Stokes who recorded his first career interception against the Baylor Bears in Week 4. Missing these players will be crucial, and it’ll test the depth that the Buffaloes built in the offseason.

Questionable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Charlie Williams

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Williams being upgraded to questionable is a hopeful sight for Buffs fans, as without him, the Buffs’ tight end room will struggle in the passing game. As for Moore, the fact that he may come back in this game is nothing short of a miracle given the hit he took against Baylor. Having him back would be a major boost as the Buffaloes work through a quarterback battle.

Probable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Leon Bell (57) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson

Running back Damian Henderson II

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Offensive lineman Leon Bell

Defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe

Defensive lineman Yamil Talib

Defensive lineman Santana Hopper

The Buffaloes would love to get the majority of these players back, namely on the defensive line. With Lester out, Colorado will need to get creative with its mixture of pass rush on Will Hammond and keying in on the run game led by J’Koby Williams. Namely, Taufatofua was a highly productive defensive lineman with the San Jose State Spartans in 2025, so he can go a long way in helping the Buffaloes this weekend.

Saturday will mark his Buffs debut if he takes the field.

Additonally, Talib can step up with the dwindling depth of that room and showcase what he can do in a bigger role.

But Hopper and Taumanupepe have been crucial parts of that room through four games. Taumanupepe's presence at nose tackle and Hopper's hybrid play style have been perfectly contrasting skill sets this season, so if they're healthy against Texas Tech, look for them to make waves in CU's defense.

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