Colorado Injury Report Generates Concern For Two Buffaloes
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The Colorado Buffaloes’ injury update on Thursday didn’t change much from the Wednesday edition. The Buffaloes saw some progress with tight end Charlie Williams, which is crucial for that room.
But the most notable changes aren’t positive ones. Two of the players Colorado is undoubtedly missing for this contest may be out longer than expected.
Out
- Wide receiver Danny Scudero
- Defensive back Preston Ashley
- Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter*
- Linebacker Tyler Martinez*
Scudero and Ashley will look to make quick recoveries after this game, especially with the Buffs’ bye week in Week 6. However, Martinez and Hunter are in different circumstances. They were both absent from the injury report, but they both recently underwent surgeries on lower-body injuries, as seen on their social media accounts. Likely, this move means that they are going to be out for a substantial amount of time, so it can go without saying that they’ll miss this game.
This raises questions about their futures, though, as they could be staring down season-ending injuries behind the scenes.
Doubtful
- Defensive back Makari Vickers
- Defensive back Jason Stokes Jr.
- Defensive back Braylon Edwards
- Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr.
- Tight end Zach Atkins
This list is unchanged since Wednesday, but it still includes several key players. Nearly all of the players listed as doubtful were starters, including Atkins, who was coming back from a separate injury and making strides, Lester, who is Colorado’s sack leader and Stokes who recorded his first career interception against the Baylor Bears in Week 4. Missing these players will be crucial, and it’ll test the depth that the Buffaloes built in the offseason.
Questionable
- Tight end Charlie Williams
- Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Williams being upgraded to questionable is a hopeful sight for Buffs fans, as without him, the Buffs’ tight end room will struggle in the passing game. As for Moore, the fact that he may come back in this game is nothing short of a miracle given the hit he took against Baylor. Having him back would be a major boost as the Buffaloes work through a quarterback battle.
Probable
- Wide receiver Quentin Gibson
- Running back Damian Henderson II
- Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua
- Offensive lineman Leon Bell
- Defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe
- Defensive lineman Yamil Talib
- Defensive lineman Santana Hopper
The Buffaloes would love to get the majority of these players back, namely on the defensive line. With Lester out, Colorado will need to get creative with its mixture of pass rush on Will Hammond and keying in on the run game led by J’Koby Williams. Namely, Taufatofua was a highly productive defensive lineman with the San Jose State Spartans in 2025, so he can go a long way in helping the Buffaloes this weekend.
Saturday will mark his Buffs debut if he takes the field.
Additonally, Talib can step up with the dwindling depth of that room and showcase what he can do in a bigger role.
But Hopper and Taumanupepe have been crucial parts of that room through four games. Taumanupepe's presence at nose tackle and Hopper's hybrid play style have been perfectly contrasting skill sets this season, so if they're healthy against Texas Tech, look for them to make waves in CU's defense.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.