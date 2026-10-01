Colorado Missing at Least Three Key Names to Injury Before Texas Tech

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to take on the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, they will have to do so without some key names. However, some players who have yet to play this season are hopeful to make their debuts in this key matchup.

Here’s the first injury report on the Buffs ahead of their homecoming matchup.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Cornerback Preston Ashley

Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter

The Buffaloes have missed Scudero deeply this season as the receiver room has been shaken up by other injuries. He was a standout during the spring and the nation’s leading receiver in 2025, but he’s only played in two games this season due to his injury.



Ashley is a new addition to the injured list, as he had rotated in at nickel to start the season.

As for Hunter, he has been out with an injury he sustained against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and he will now be out through the bye week alongside Scudero and Ashley.

Doubtful

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Makari Vickers

Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr.

Cornerback Braylon Edwards

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.

Tight end Zach Atkins

Tight end Charlie Williams

The Buffaloes would love to get one or two of these players on the field this Saturday, as most of their potential absences will be felt. Namely, Atkins and Williams not being involved in the passing game will certainly limit its versatility. That’s the last thing offensive coordinator Brennan Marion needs, as his ‘Go-Go’ offense has been a shell of its former self through four weeks in Boulder.

On defense, Colorado’s secondary could use the depth, as it’s been a mixed bag from that unit this season. If Colorado could get at least one of the doubtful defensive backs on the field against Texas Tech, it would at least be able to rest easy knowing that it can make changes as necessary based on performance.

Lester being out is a major blow, as he’s Colorado’s sack leader through four weeks. He has as many sacks and has been the cornerstone of that front in that time. If Colorado could pick one player to be healthy for this game, chances are, it would be him.

Questionable

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) celebrates after tackling Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

If Moore plays in this game, it’ll call for a sigh of relief from Buffs fans. The hit he took against the Baylor Bears was scary, to say the least, and he nearly had to be carted off the field. If he could make a triumphant return without even missing a full game, he’d provide a spark of motivation to the offense.

Probable

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson

Wide receiver Damian Henderson II

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofu

Offensive tackle Leon Bell

Defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe

Defensive lineman Yamil Talib

Defensive lineman Santana Hopper

With the depth hits that the latter absences have provided to Colorado, the Buffs really can’t afford any of these guys to be unavailable.

Henderson was gone in Week 4, and Colorado’s run game quickly became one-dimensional without him.

On the defensive line, Talib and Taufatofua have missed most of the season with injuries. If they could finally get over that hump and begin impacting the Buffs, they would play a major role in CU’s run-stopping aspirations.

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