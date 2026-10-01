Colorado Missing at Least Three Key Names to Injury Before Texas Tech
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As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to take on the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5, they will have to do so without some key names. However, some players who have yet to play this season are hopeful to make their debuts in this key matchup.
Here’s the first injury report on the Buffs ahead of their homecoming matchup.
Out
- Wide receiver Danny Scudero
- Cornerback Preston Ashley
- Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter
The Buffaloes have missed Scudero deeply this season as the receiver room has been shaken up by other injuries. He was a standout during the spring and the nation’s leading receiver in 2025, but he’s only played in two games this season due to his injury.
Ashley is a new addition to the injured list, as he had rotated in at nickel to start the season.
As for Hunter, he has been out with an injury he sustained against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and he will now be out through the bye week alongside Scudero and Ashley.
Doubtful
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr.
- Cornerback Braylon Edwards
- Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.
- Tight end Zach Atkins
- Tight end Charlie Williams
The Buffaloes would love to get one or two of these players on the field this Saturday, as most of their potential absences will be felt. Namely, Atkins and Williams not being involved in the passing game will certainly limit its versatility. That’s the last thing offensive coordinator Brennan Marion needs, as his ‘Go-Go’ offense has been a shell of its former self through four weeks in Boulder.
On defense, Colorado’s secondary could use the depth, as it’s been a mixed bag from that unit this season. If Colorado could get at least one of the doubtful defensive backs on the field against Texas Tech, it would at least be able to rest easy knowing that it can make changes as necessary based on performance.
Lester being out is a major blow, as he’s Colorado’s sack leader through four weeks. He has as many sacks and has been the cornerstone of that front in that time. If Colorado could pick one player to be healthy for this game, chances are, it would be him.
Questionable
- Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
If Moore plays in this game, it’ll call for a sigh of relief from Buffs fans. The hit he took against the Baylor Bears was scary, to say the least, and he nearly had to be carted off the field. If he could make a triumphant return without even missing a full game, he’d provide a spark of motivation to the offense.
Probable
- Wide receiver Quentin Gibson
- Wide receiver Damian Henderson II
- Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofu
- Offensive tackle Leon Bell
- Defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe
- Defensive lineman Yamil Talib
- Defensive lineman Santana Hopper
With the depth hits that the latter absences have provided to Colorado, the Buffs really can’t afford any of these guys to be unavailable.
Henderson was gone in Week 4, and Colorado’s run game quickly became one-dimensional without him.
On the defensive line, Talib and Taufatofua have missed most of the season with injuries. If they could finally get over that hump and begin impacting the Buffs, they would play a major role in CU’s run-stopping aspirations.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.