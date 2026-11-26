The Colorado Buffaloes have battled injuries throughout the 2026 season, and for many of their players, Week 13 served as a final opportunity to return to action after many weeks away from the field. However, a number of those players saw their hopes dashed in the week’s initial report.

The Buffaloes have five players listed as out as of Wednesday, with three others’ statuses still up in the air. Here’s an overview of Colorado’s initial injury report ahead of their final regular-season matchup of 2026 against the UCF Knights.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Edge rusher Sam Gadie

The Buffaloes received brutal news on these five players, as many of them have been out for extended periods of time, but were holding out hope for a return.

Perhaps none are more disappointing to see on this list than Scudero, though. The nation’s leading receiver in 2025 suffered an injury during the offseason that had him playing as a shell of his former self in the first two games of the season before causing him to miss the remainder of the year. With this being Scudero’s senior season, it is unlikely that he will have the opportunity to return to Colorado or even college football at all.

Scudero’s ability was undeniable when he was healthy, even in the black and gold. He was the highlight of Colorado’s spring game in April before suffering his injury, and he had fans believing he’d be the top option in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s offense this season. While that ability may land him some fringe professional opportunities after this season, especially if he can get healthy in time for a pro day, his time at Colorado is more than likely up.

Mitchell and Thomas are also bummers to see on this list, as they were meaningful contributors on defense for the majority of this season. They were consistent names in the Buffs’ starting lineups week in and week out, but now will be forced to miss the team’s final game after untimely injuries.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Questionable

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) tries to leap over Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Liona Lefau

Lefau has been another consistent starter this season, so it’s unusual to see him in this conversation. He’s been one of Colorado’s most available defensive players this season, and after a full campaign of standing out despite a loaded linebacker room, he may be forced to see his season cut one game short.

His situation won’t have as many lasting impacts if he gets more negative news this week, though, as the campaign he already put together has spoken for itself.

Probable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Randon Fontenette

Tight end Brady Kopetz

Fontenette is in the same boat as Lefau, and although it’s unlikely that he misses this game, he’s already surpassed 100 tackles in a terrific season.

As for Kopetz, he’s been through about as much as a player can in the black and gold. He was a member of Colorado’s 1-11 2022 squad, and originally walked on to the team. He earned a roster spot and a scholarship on Coach Prime’s squad, and is on the verge of playing his final game for the Buffs. Luckily, the odds are in his favor, but this type of designation is likely still the last thing he wants to see in the final week of his college career.

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