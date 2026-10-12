Colorado EDGE Steps Into National Spotlight With Defensive Grade

The most dangerous player on the Colorado Buffaloes’ roster arrived from Monmouth, an FCS program in New Jersey, and six weeks into the season, the numbers say he belongs with the best pass rushers in the country.

Colorado defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. owns a 91.2 Pro Football Focus defensive grade and a 92.1 pass-rush grade. The grades support what his first month in Boulder suggested. Colorado found a disruptive edge defender well outside the usual Power Four recruiting pool.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester built those marks in four games. He missed Colorado’s 29-7 loss to Texas Tech with an ankle injury, yet his four sacks lead the Big 12, and his 15 quarterback pressures rank fourth in the conference. Add six tackles for loss, and the impact is difficult to dismiss.

There is one qualification worth making. Three of his sacks came in the season opener, and all four came before Big 12 play. The Utah game gives Lester the opportunity to prove that his early dominance holds up against a conference opponent, assuming his ankle allows him to play.

Lamont Lester Jr. turned an FCS resume into Big 12 production

Lester came to Boulder with production but little fanfare. The 6-2, 230-pound Jersey City native, who played at Don Bosco Prep, recorded 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss at Monmouth last season and was named CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Top-Graded @PFF Edge Defs in West thru Week 6



91.2—Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado*

90.5—Jeremiah Tuiileila, SJSU

85.8—Darren Agu, New Mexico

83.3—Esaia Bogar, Wyoming

82.5—Jalen Thompson, ASU

81.5—Kameryn Crawford, USC

81.3—Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

79.9—Andre Porter, UNLV… — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 12, 2026

Plenty of programs might have worried about his size and level of competition, and Colorado signed him anyway. Lester answered in his debut with three sacks at Georgia Tech, each on third down, in a 14-13 win that earned him Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders used that night to explain why he trusts players from smaller programs.

“A lot of these guys are great players where they came from. That’s why we got them,” Sanders said after the win in Atlanta.

He also argued that smaller-school players do not always receive the credit they deserve.

“I don’t give a darn who’s out there on the other side. Football’s football,” Sanders said.

Lamont Lester Jr. keeps the hype out of his head

Lamont Lester Jr. recorded three sacks in Colorado's season-opening victory over Georgia Tech, earning Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The attention arrived fast after the Georgia Tech game, with Lester telling reporters he received a flood of messages and new followers. His response offers some insight into why he has handled the jump in competition.

“Something I go by is ‘no rat poison,’ meaning don’t let the internet or stuff like that get to your head,” Lester said during a September media availability. “Always stay levelheaded and just go to work.”

Lester also credits Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve for the aggression he brings to each snap.

“The mindset for the whole defense, not just the D-line, is something we preach every day,” Lester said. “Coach Marve does a good job. It’s violence and aggression, playing fast, physical, smart and relentless effort.”

He has help up front. Colorado defensive end Toby Anene registered a sack against Texas Tech, while defensive tackle Santana Hopper entered the bye with 16 quarterback pressures, one more than Lester. Getting Lester back would let Colorado attack opposing quarterbacks from both inside and outside.

Devon Dampier brings the test Lamont Lester Jr. needs

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) passes the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s bye week gave its sack leader more time to recover, though his availability remains a question before No. 11 Utah comes to Folsom Field this weekend. That is an important distinction considering what Lester might accomplish next.

Utah beat Kansas 41-24 on Saturday with 287 rushing yards. Utes quarterback Devon Dampier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Meanwhile, running back Wayshawn Parker broke a 90-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Utah can punish a defense that becomes too focused on the passer.

Kansas still sacked Utah quarterbacks three times and forced Dampier into a first-quarter fumble. If Lester is healthy, those plays give Colorado a good opening. However, the challenge will be to create pressure without letting Dampier and Parker turn an aggressive rush into another long run.

Lester has proven that he can finish a possession on third down. Against Utah, Colorado may need him to make the play before the Utes even reach it.

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