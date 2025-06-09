Colorado Buffaloes Insider Provides Major Injury Update On Potential Starter
There's growing hope that offensive tackle Phillip Houston will be healthy for the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
According to Uncle Neely of Thee Pregame Show, Houston is back working out with Buffs only months after suffering a serious lower-body injury against the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 23. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior played in 11 games last season, including nine starts, before going down with what coach Deion Sanders feared to be an ACL injury.
While speaking with DNVR's Jake Schwanitz and Scott Procter on Friday, Neely shared his amazement over Houston's speedy recovery.
"I call him 'Weapon X,' which is Wolverine, who's known for his healing power," Neely said. "There's no way this guy should be back at the level he is right now. During the spring, he was on the bike watching practice. So he could do cardio stuff, but he couldn't put a lot of weight on it. Today, he was out there doing the drills."
Neely said Houston received permission from team doctors to return to practice and isn't wearing a knee brace.
"He has healed," Neely said. "(He's putting) full weight on it. They had the hurdles set up today where you jump over, go under. (Houston) had no brace on doing it, so that's all his weight on one leg at some point and looking good. I think he's going to contribute."
Houston will have to earn his starting job back at right tackle, however. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs have added nine offensive linemen via the transfer portal this offseason, including primary tackles in Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Cooper Lovelace (Northwestern) and Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland). Jordan Seaton has the left tackle spot locked up, but Houston is facing plenty of competition on the other end of the line.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
Neely added that Houston's above-average length as an offensive tackle could earn him ample playing time next season.
"What's hard to keep him out of the game is his reach. That dude is long, and long arms win," Neely said. "It's going to be a battle, but I'm still not putting a lot of weight on 'Ok, that's the starter and that means he's playing every snap and he's that much better than everybody else.' We're gonna run guys at you."
Before transferring to Colorado prior to last season, Houston spent one year at Navarro College in Texas and two at Florida International, where he started in 16 games from 2022-23.
Regardless of who takes the majority of snaps at right tackle, Colorado's offensive line has taken another step forward this offseason thanks to the transfer portal, high school recruiting and Seaton's development. The Buffs' improved offensive front should help bolster the run game and keep either Kaidon Salter or Julian "JuJu" Lewis well-protected in the pocket.