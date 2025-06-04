Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel continue to shine at OTAs. The Browns released quarterback stats for Sanders, Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, which is a clear sign of how reps are being shared.

Bri Amaranthus

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel continue to shine at organized team activities (OTAs). ESPN Cleveland released quarterback stats for Sanders, Gabriel, first round 2022 NFL Draft pick Kenny Pickett and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

Notably, Cleveland's third round 2025 NFL Draft pick Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, indicating how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns while Pickett tossed two touchdowns. Sanders was the only quarterback to throw and interception, however based on video the pick was from a tipped ball by Nick Needham.

Below are the stats from 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills for the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders and his teammates Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the C
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' New Strengths Post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Travis Hunter Turns Heads With Route Running During Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proving Himself As Teammate With Cleveland Browns

Both rookies Sanders and Gabriel have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback.

Sanders' professional career has begun with an unprecedented amount of media coverage. Shedeur is used to the attention, as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. In Cleveland, Shedeur has been handling the spotlight with grace and working on developing relationships with his teammates.

As the hottest NFL offseason storyline, many are debating whether the fifth-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Sanders can rise to the top of the Browns depth chart.

“It’s gonna be incumbent upon this coaching staff to give him a path to earn that,” ESPN‘s Louis Riddick said. “If they give him enough reps and he has enough opportunities and gets put in enough situations, I think his skillset is that he can compete with anyone on that roster in the quarterback room. As a matter of fact, he can probably one-for-one, man-for-man, beat out anyone on that roster. It’s gonna be about opportunity. We all know this. We’ll see how they wind up getting him that opportunity.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.

"Yeah, those guys are doing great," Stefanski said of Gabriel and Sanders. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."

"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.

Cleveland will use OTAs to help sort through the quarterback room. It's unlikely the Browns will bring four quarterbacks to training camp at the end of July.

Normally, stats in OTAs don't matter, but in this situation, it'll be all eyes on which quarterback is emerging as the Browns sort through their crowded quarterbacks room.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football