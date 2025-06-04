Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel continue to shine at organized team activities (OTAs). ESPN Cleveland released quarterback stats for Sanders, Gabriel, first round 2022 NFL Draft pick Kenny Pickett and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.
Notably, Cleveland's third round 2025 NFL Draft pick Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, indicating how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns while Pickett tossed two touchdowns. Sanders was the only quarterback to throw and interception, however based on video the pick was from a tipped ball by Nick Needham.
Below are the stats from 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills for the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders and his teammates Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett.
Both rookies Sanders and Gabriel have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback.
Sanders' professional career has begun with an unprecedented amount of media coverage. Shedeur is used to the attention, as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. In Cleveland, Shedeur has been handling the spotlight with grace and working on developing relationships with his teammates.
As the hottest NFL offseason storyline, many are debating whether the fifth-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Sanders can rise to the top of the Browns depth chart.
“It’s gonna be incumbent upon this coaching staff to give him a path to earn that,” ESPN‘s Louis Riddick said. “If they give him enough reps and he has enough opportunities and gets put in enough situations, I think his skillset is that he can compete with anyone on that roster in the quarterback room. As a matter of fact, he can probably one-for-one, man-for-man, beat out anyone on that roster. It’s gonna be about opportunity. We all know this. We’ll see how they wind up getting him that opportunity.”
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.
"Yeah, those guys are doing great," Stefanski said of Gabriel and Sanders. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."
"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.
Cleveland will use OTAs to help sort through the quarterback room. It's unlikely the Browns will bring four quarterbacks to training camp at the end of July.
Normally, stats in OTAs don't matter, but in this situation, it'll be all eyes on which quarterback is emerging as the Browns sort through their crowded quarterbacks room.