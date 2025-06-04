Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising

Will the Cleveland Browns trade first-round 2022 NFL Draft pick Kenny Pickett before NFL Training Camp begins this July? Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are turning heads at organized team activities (OTAs) in Berea, Ohio and either have the potential to be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback.

Bri Amaranthus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett gets ready to take the field during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett gets ready to take the field during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski find themselves in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. NFL insider Mike Florio is predicting that Pickett will be the odd man out, and that Cleveland could be hyping him up to boost his trade value.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp. They have been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about he’s looked so good in the offseason program and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett,” said Florio on Pro Football Talk.

One of the challenges of four quarterbacks is limited reps. If Cleveland wants to give a real chance to one of the rookies to develop this offseason, it may look to trade or cut one of its veterans in Pickett or 40-year-old Joe Flacco. Former Super Bowl MVP Flacco obviously has the experience edge but also is new to the organization and will need reps.

“I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills,” continued Florio.

Flacco was widely-considered the favorite to begin the season under center, but now the competition is wide open during OTAs. As far as who is working out with the first-team, Stefanski has revealed that the order of the quarterbacks is not of huge importance.

With that said, Pickett has been receiving the majority of first-team reps in OTAs in Berea, Ohio.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sander
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Pickett appeared in five total games, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. At 26 years old, Pickett still has the upside of being a long-term option and says he plans on starting with the Browns, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett chats with wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during an NFL practice at the Clevelan
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett chats with wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How did they get here? The Browns signed Flacco as a free agent before trading for Pickett. Then in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel in the third round.

It was not the Browns' plan to select two quarterbacks in the draft, but when former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sanders had slid all the way to the fifth round, Cleveland felt it had to jump on the opportunity.

Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks off the field after win against the
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

NFL preseason begins for the Browns on the road vs. the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. It'll be first look at Clevelands' quarterbacks in NFL action in Browns uniforms. Cleveland will also play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams during the preseason before opening the 2025 campaign at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

