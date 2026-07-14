The Colorado Buffaloes enter the 2026 season with a lot of new faces and plenty of open competition, which means fall camp will matter as much as any other year. The Buffaloes have rebuilt their roster across the board, and while that gives Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff more options, it also leaves several jobs up for grabs.

Here's five position battles to watch when fall camp begins.

5. Secondary

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary may have the most talent and the most uncertainty at the same time. Colorado has almost completely reshaped the back end of its defense, which means the coaching staff is sorting through a long list of options at corner, safety and nickel.

Cree Thomas appears to have locked down one corner spot after a strong spring, while RJ Johnson, James Madison transfer Justin Eaglin, Appalachian State transfer Emory Floyd and Makari Vickers are all fighting for the other roles. At safety, Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell look like the leading names, with Ben Finneseth still very much in the mix after returning healthy from injury.

The wildcard is Boo Carter at nickel. If he stays available and productive, he could swing the defense in a real way. If not, Colorado will have to keep sorting through that spot while trying to build a hard-hitting unit in the back end.

4. Edge rushers

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view during the spring game between members of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defensive front was rebuilt with the hope that someone would finally step forward and create a real pass rush. That has not been an area of success in Boulder during the Coach Prime era, but this group now has a chance to change that.

Albany transfer Balansama Kamara, young standout Lamont Lester Jr. and highly regarded addition Domata Peko Jr. are among the names to watch. Quency Wiggins is also in the picture after moving to a new role and getting a fresh start on the interior.

The Buffs need someone who can win one-on-one matchups and force hurried throws which will help help the rest of the defense play faster. As we’ve seen in past seasons, without pressure up front, every position on the defense begins to struggle.

3. Quarterback

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Julian Lewis is the projected top option, but Colorado has not treated the quarterback job like a finished product. Lewis is expected to lead the offense; however, Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne give the staff other directions to consider if needed.

Brennan Marion’s go-go offense asks a lot from the quarterback in terms of timing, decision-making and tempo, so the staff will want someone who can handle the system cleanly and consistently.

Lewis has the edge, but fall camp might tell the story. If he looks comfortable, the Buffs can settle the offense early. If not, the conversation around the position could last longer than Coach Prime really wants.

2. Linebacker

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrates a play during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s linebacker room is another spot where the staff is still trying to identify dependable every-down players. The Buffaloes need someone in the middle of the defense who can handle the run, communicate well and hold up against the physical part of Big 12 football.

Texas transfer Liona Lefau, New Mexico State transfer Tyler Martinez, Gideon Lampron and former highly regarded recruit Carson Crawford are all in the mix. That gives the Buffaloes options, but it also means the battle could go deep into camp.

With Chris Marve now running the defense, linebacker play becomes even more important. The Buffs cannot afford soft spots in the middle of the defense if they want to make a jump from last season’s bismal 3-9 finish.

1. Offensive line

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question still starts up front, where Colorado has brought in close to a full class of new linemen and returned several more players who will be fighting for snaps. The Buffs need five reliable starters, but finding the right combination is still a work in progress.

The contenders include Bo Hughley, Taj White, Leon Bell, Yahya Attia and Demetrius Hunter, among others. Some bring size and most bring experience, but the challenge will turning this room into a cohesive and consistent unit.

As we saw in 2025, this position group matters more than anywhere else because the offensive line has to protect a young quarterback and give the offense a chance to function. If this group comes together quickly, they could settle one of Colorado’s biggest concerns before the season starts.

Why these battles matter

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger picture for 2026 is that Colorado does not have many spots that are already settled. That is both a challenge and an opportunity for a turnaround. The staff has plenty of talent to work with, but they need to find the right combinations fast enough to matter in September.

That is especially true with a road test at Georgia Tech waiting in the opener and a difficult Big 12 slate following close behind. If the Buffs want to make a real move in 2026, these five battles will go a long way toward telling us whether this roster is finally ready to compete in the Big 12.

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