Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton To Become College Football's Best Offensive Tackle?
Heading into his sophomore season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Jordan Seaton is well on his way to becoming one of college football's best offensive tackles.
The former five-star prospect protected quarterback Shedeur Sanders' blindside in all 13 games last year, allowing only three sacks en route to earning freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets. Now about 40 pounds heavier than his rookie season weight, Seaton is expected to take another step forward in his development.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked college football's top 10 offensive linemen entering the 2025 season, and the sophomore Seaton landed No. 8, largely due to his improved stature.
PFF analyst Max Chadwick noted that Seaton is working with a more NFL-ready body.
"I did hear he put on a lot of weight this offseason, so now he truly has an NFL body," Chadwick said. "He's only 19 years old, very high ceiling. And (co-host) Daulton (Wasserman), this guys is one of the best pass-blockers in America."
Wasserman added that after a couple of rough opening games against the North Dakota State Bison and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Seaton settled into becoming a trusted blocker for the pass-heavy Buffs. With Seaton's help, Sanders was sacked 10 fewer times compared to 2023.
"You're talking about Week 3 to the end of the year, a 79.2 true pass-blocking grade — you take out screens and things of that nature — that's the 16th-best mark among all tackles in the country," Wasserman said. "He had the sixth-most true pass-blocking opportunities because Colorado was such a straight drop-back team, that's how they won ballgames with Shedeur dropping back and throwing the ball downfield, and those are the hardest situations for offensive tackles to win. By the end of the year, he was a top-20 pass protector in the country... He got better really quick."
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
If Seaton's improved size indeed leads to more success, Chadwick believes Colorado's starting left tackle is on track to be a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect. Even more, coach Deion Sanders' offensive line will become a strength.
"You're talking about a guy who's a prime time prospect for 2027," Wasserman said. "He was the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit coming out of high school, and that's gonna continue. I think you're looking at one of the best tackles in the country, and as long as they build around him, we're talking about Colorado's offensive line being a strength for this team as opposed to the biggest weakness."
In 2025, Seaton will block for either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis as Colorado looks to build on last year's nine-win campaign. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has also expressed a desire to run the ball more, which should make life a little easier for Seaton.