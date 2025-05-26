Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf sneaker release sold out in under 10 minutes on the Nike SNKRS App, highlighting Coach Prime’s unmatched cultural and commercial influence.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ legend was built on speed, flash, and dominance across two sports—and more than thirty years later, those traits are still moving product.

"Coach Prime's" signature sneaker, the Nike Air Diamond Turf, first released in 1993, dropped again this week and sold out in less than 10 minutes on the Nike SNKRS app, according to Sanders himself who posted to Instagram Threads:

"Sold out on SNKRS in less than 10 minutes #CoachPrime."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The moment wasn’t just a nod to sneaker nostalgia—it was a reminder that “Prime Time” still holds undeniable weight in sports and style.

The original Nike Air Diamond Turf line was created at the height of Sanders’ two-sport dominance, when he split time between the NFL and MLB and captivated fans with his swagger, speed, and charisma.

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the shoes of Colorado Buffalos head coach and former MLB and NFL player Deion Sanders (21) of the National League as he pinch runs during the 2024 All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Re-releasing that shoe now, at the peak of his coaching reinvention, bridges generations of fans who’ve come to admire “Coach Prime” for very different reasons—but with the same intensity.

And it’s not just fans.

Recruits, media outlets, fashion collaborators, and even rival coaches remain dialed into whatever Sanders does.

From music cues in locker rooms to public speeches gone viral, Sanders has turned Colorado football into a content machine—and made his brand more potent than ever.

At age 57 and deep into his second act as a college football coach, Sanders continues to shape culture far beyond the gridiron.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether transforming a Power Five program in Boulder or commanding headlines across social media, “Coach Prime’s” influence extends across generations and industries.

Sanders again took to social media to celebrate the occasion, posting:

“They selling out every time we drop, I gots the feeling it ain't gon stop,” Sanders wrote. “I'm still tripping off when they did what they did, Thinking u gon humble a playa messing with my kids. Please believe you can't stop this light, Please understand God gots us shinning this bright! #CoachPrime”

The post—which includes a subtle but unmistakable warning—reads like a declaration of purpose.

Sanders has always used style to make a statement, and this post was no different.

While the first half celebrated the overwhelming demand for his retro kicks, the second half took a more personal turn, seemingly referencing the recent draft experience of his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur, widely projected as a first-round pick in early mock drafts, ultimately slipped into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The fall surprised many analysts and fans but didn’t shake the Sanders family’s confidence. If anything, Deion’s message suggests the moment only strengthened their resolve.

That intersection—between personal brand and broader statement—is where "Coach Prime" continues to thrive. He’s never been just a coach or just a player. He’s been a public figure who has managed to stay culturally relevant for more than 30 years.

From his Hall of Fame playing days to his current role as a program builder in Colorado, Sanders has never relinquished the spotlight—and in 2025, that spotlight still sells out sneakers in seconds.

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the re-release of his classic sneaker taught us anything, it’s that Coach Prime’s voice still echoes loud in both the sports world and pop culture.

Over three decades after his first Diamond Turf drop, Deion Sanders is still selling out stadiums, headlines—and shoes. And for Colorado fans, that kind of influence might be just what it takes to keep the Buffs on center stage.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

