Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
As former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders begins his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, conversations surrounding his father—Colorado coach Deion Sanders—have followed closely behind. After the 2025 NFL Draft, some speculated that Shedeur’s slide to the fifth round had less to do with talent and more with his iconic father being viewed as a potential tag-along.
Critics have speculated that some NFL coaches might have feared "Coach Prime" having too much influence inside their building—or worse, potentially positioning himself to take their job. But Browns coach Kevin Stefanski offered a different perspective.
In a Friday morning interview on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski Stefanski addressed those rumors head-on and clarified the extent of Deion’s relationship with the Browns.
“I don’t know Deion well. I don’t talk to him,” Stefanski said in a clip posted to X by The Fan. “Pat Shurmur is on the [Colorado] staff—I talk to Pat.”
That statement alone may surprise some who assumed Deion would be in regular communication with any team that drafted his son.
Stefanski made it clear that while the Browns maintain a strong and respectful relationship with the Colorado football program, Deion isn’t influencing day-to-day decisions in Berea.
“I know Deion has a great relationship with our organization, which is important,” Stefanski continued. “He's doing an amazing job at Colorado. We had a bunch of their front office personnel come in this week to meet with our front office and do some exchanging of ideas. So we have a great relationship with their program—but no, not speaking to Deion on a regular basis. Really not speaking to any coaches on a regular basis. I think we’re all pretty busy.”
The response reinforces two key points: Shedeur Sanders will be evaluated on his own merit in Cleveland, and any speculation about Deion's ability to control the narrative inside the Browns’ organization is largely unfounded.
For Shedeur, that likely comes as welcome news. Since arriving in Cleveland, he’s gone out of his way to show he's focused on earning respect—not riding off his last name.
By all early accounts, he approached rookie minicamp with humility, competitiveness, and a willingness to lead. As recently reported, even Super Bowl champion turned ESPN radio host Chris Canty described Shedeur as the “leader in the clubhouse” in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, Deion Sanders has remained publicly supportive of both his sons from afar, posting to his social media channels as any proud father would.
But “Coach Prime” is turning the page to the next chapter of Colorado football, a shift reflected in his first practice without either of his sons on the field.
“I’ve been anticipating this day. . . . Now I can just be coach; I don’t have to be dad. And I like that. I love that,” Sanders told his Colorado Buffaloes team.
Stefanski’s comments help put to rest a narrative that’s followed Shedeur Sanders since draft night—that his father might overshadow his NFL development. Instead, what’s becoming clear is that Deion Sanders is a supportive father and a head coach with his own football team to manage.
As questions about Deion’s influence in Cleveland begin to fade, Stefanski and his staff can focus on building a winning team while Shedeur stays committed to earning his place within it.