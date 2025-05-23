New Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Sets Ambitious College Goal
New Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis began his college career early and would also like to end it early.
After earning his diploma from Carrollton High School in only two and a half years, the 17-year-old native of Georgia revealed that he'd like to graduate from the University of Colorado Boulder in three years. Lewis enrolled early this past semester and is now taking summer classes at CU to make progress toward his three-year plan.
"This is how me move. Summer classes, three-year grad," Lewis said on his YouTube channel. "That's what I need, to be three-and-done."
While balancing the demands of spring football, Lewis achieved a 3.35 grade point average in his first college semester. He then returned to Georgia last week to attend his Carrollton High School graduation.
"It's mental overload, but that's a part of life I chose, so I can't really complain," Lewis said. "Like I said, I'm just blessed that God gave me the opportunity to have the classes and my school did their thing to get the classes where I could graduate early."
Lewis has a recent blueprint to follow as former Colorado Buffaloes star and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter earned his college degree in only three years. Hunter, who spent his first year of college at Jackson State, attended CU's commencement ceremony earlier this month before participating in the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp the following day.
Similar to Hunter, Lewis' goal of graduating in three years confirms his desire to reach the NFL. However, his first order of business is to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job during preseason camp. Lewis will battle Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and third-year CU quarterback Ryan Staub during preseason camp for the right to become Shedeur Sanders' heir under center. If Lewis doesn't earn the starting job, coach Deion Sanders may consider redshirting the prized freshman.
"We've got such a great quarterback room," Lewis said following Colorado's spring game. "He's (Salter) big bro, and I get his little tips and tricks. He's on his last season, I'm on my first, so I can't really knock him and say he doesn't know something because he's been there, done that."
Lewis also opened up on the tough adjustments he made during his first spring at the college level.
"My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football," Lewis said. "You have to be here, get the extra time with the GAs (graduate assistants) and all the extra people. My boy Isaac (Kresge) is in there with me. Isaac's with me every day, we go through the script for the next day. I definitely didn't need that in high school because the scouting wasn't as challenging and the plays weren't as deep."