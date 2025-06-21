Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis, Joseph Williams Tease Trick Play
Have the Colorado Buffaloes found their future Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter connection?
Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and wide receiver Joseph Williams appear to be coming along. The duo discussed plans for a possible trick play to use for the Buffaloes this season in a recent Well Off Media video at practice.
"Me and Ju already have a plan," Williams said. "I'm gonna throw a touchdown to him in a game."
It seems the young quarterback-receiver pairing is developing chemistry as Colorado's focus begins to shift toward the fall. Practices will ratchet up, camaraderie will increase in importance and intensity will skyrocket from now until the Buffaloes begin their regular season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
In particular, it will be paramount for Lewis to establish a rapport with his fellow receivers as the highly touted freshman begins his college career. Lewis excelled at Carrollton High School before becoming the successor to Sanders at quarterback.
Fellow Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has also demonstrated a great liking for Williams as a receiver, hailing the sophomore Tulsa Golden Hurricane transfer for acumen in jump-ball scenarios.
"You can just throw it up, and it's not really [a] 50-50 ball, it's more 75-25," Salter said to Well Off Media of Williams. "I trust him, just throwing it up when you're in deep trouble."
"I just like his jump timing, he's good at the fade," Lewis chimed in. "When it's time to jump, he deals with them little guys that think they can guard him."
Under coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes' new-look group has plenty to prove. Salter and Lewis are battling for Colorado's starting quarterback spot, but both seem to be in good spirits at this point in the offseason. It's unknown if offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could eye utilizing a dual-quarterback system this season.
In all likelihood, Salter will begin 2025 as the starter and establish his connection with Williams. The Liberty transfer targeted Williams repeatedly during April's spring game and could look to him as a possible favorite target. Colorado's receiving room is somewhat unproven, so Williams could be its focal point to begin the season.
After this year, however, Lewis and Williams will have a field for themselves. Salter's eligibility will expire, allowing Lewis to fully take the reins under center. Williams could once again become a top target as a junior and beyond.
Williams joins other high-ceiling talents like Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown and Hykeem Williams out wide for the Buffs. Drelon Miller, Isaiah Hardge, Jack Hestera and freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. could also see many snaps in different ways to make an impact.
The Buffs have plenty of weapons for Salter and Lewis's arsenal for now and later, leaving "Coach Prime" set for the possibility of another excellent season through the air.
Colorado's offensive line has also seen major improvements, with sophomore Jordan Seaton holding down the fort at left tackle and accomplished transfers galore in Xavier Hill, Zylon Crisler, Zarian McGill and Larry Johnson III.