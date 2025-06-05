Could Colorado Buffaloes Run Dual-Quarterback System With Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?
All offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes' million-dollar question has revolved around who steps into the cleats of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Coach Deion Sanders must make a challenging decision on who will start under center on Aug. 28 when Colorado takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Established veteran transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter came from the Liberty Flames for his final season of college eligibility, but lauded recruit Julian Lewis's mature skills place him very much in the starting picture.
A question that does not need answering is who the long-term answer is. Lewis could easily sit behind the more experienced and accomplished Salter and observe the habits of a college quarterback in peace. In the modern college football landscape, however, any day not on the field could draw one closer to the transfer portal's shark-infested waters.
Ultimately, a decision could be made to have both share the workload in 2024, at least according to one college football analyst. Smoke Dixon of 247Sports envisions a dual-quarterback system at Colorado, a scarcely seen strategy that may prove to be what the Buffaloes need.
"I think this is going to be a tandem role," Dixon said on 247Sports's Ultimate College Football Show. "You can't leave a four-star talented player like JuJu Lewis on the sideline all season, and you can't play Kaidon [Salter] all year, just because I think he's going to get banged up."
Both signal-callers likely have a preference to play right away, as a sooner starting role has always been linked to Colorado's flip heard 'round the world of Lewis from the USC Trojans. On the other hand, Salter may hope to gain traction for next year's NFL draft with a successful leap from Conference USA to the Big 12 in Boulder.
Salter's running prowess led to Dixon's comment about getting "banged up." The Buffs' offensive line struggles could also factor into a decision to take pressure off each quarterback, as Lewis plays more from the pocket, while Salter loves his scrambles.
Additionally, Dixon noted that Lewis is well-seen as ahead of schedule, notably earning first-team reps during the spring game and long being compared to Shedeur.
"Everything that you're reading and hearing out of Colorado is just how far ahead JuJu is right now in terms of his quarterback acumen, understanding the playbook," Dixon said.
Still, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could tailor his scheme to both Lewis and Salter's strengths.
"Coach Shurmur, understanding that he needs to protect these quarterbacks, I think he's going to dial back a little bit less of the five-man protection, he's going to put more of a six-man protection," Dixon said.
A dual-quarterback system can simultaneously help Salter and Lewis in an ideal world, with both quarterbacks pushing each other to succeed in their respective spots. However, straddling the fence could easily stunt Lewis's development and Salter's NFL pursuits, leaving neither party satisfied. Its implementation would have winning in mind, but countless programs have tried and failed.
If Colorado elects to have both quarterbacks see the field with neither injured, it could lead to wishy-washy trust and complex schemes for a group just getting to know each other. Salter's veteran presence would help Lewis learn as he rides the pine, but the freshman would still know the spot is his for the taking in 2026 and beyond.