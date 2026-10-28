How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

There have been some tough losses recently for the Colorado Buffaloes, and the team is once again looking to redeem themselves as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats. As Deion Sanders and his team return to Folsom Field, they’ll have another opportunity to get back on track in Big 12 play.

Colorado enters this matchup after falling 57-24 to Oklahoma State, and Kansas State is coming into Boulder having lost to Arizona State 28-17, but with a record of 4-3. The Wildcats are favored by a narrow margin, suggesting that this could be a competitive game if the Buffaloes can limit their mistakes and find consistency on both sides of the ball.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes will meet the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field in Boulder, where kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MT.

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

TV Channel: TNT and truTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Colorado vs. Kansas State Preview

Colorado needs a much-improved defensive performance after allowing 57 points against Oklahoma State. Limiting explosive plays, getting off the field on third down and creating turnovers will be the most important improvements against this Kansas State offense that is now led by their quarterback Jacob Knuth.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson’s ability to hurt defenses as both a passer and runner is what presents a difficult challenge. Colorado has to stay disciplined and has to make sure that they are preventing him from extending plays or simply gaining easy yards on the ground.

On offense, Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson will need to protect the football and will need to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Establishing a solid run game could help Colorado tremendously when it comes to controlling possession and keeping the Wildcats’ offense on the sideline.

Kansas State has won the last two games against the Buffaloes, including a 24-14 victory most recently in 2025. Colorado will attempt to reverse that trend in their home stadium, as avoiding costly mistakes could be the key to a positive performance in this matchup.

Colorado vs. Kansas State Betting Odds

Kansas State enters this game as a narrow favorite. The latest available FanDuel Sportsbook odds comparison has the Wildcats at -110 on the moneyline. Colorado is listed at +112 and +1.5 (-120) against the spread. The Over/Under sits at 47.5 points, with both the over and the under at -110.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The spread gives Colorado some room to keep the game close. Kansas State must win by at least three points in order to cover -2.5, while the Buffaloes cover +2.5 by winning outright or if they lose by one or two points.

The 47.5-point total can be another betting option. Bettors taking the Over will need the teams to combine for at least 48 points. If they take the Under, they will win only if the combined score is 47 or less. Colorado’s defense is going to have to respond after allowing 57 points against Oklahoma State, which has the potential to be an important factor in the total.

The bottom line is that Colorado needs a much stronger defense than what has been seen recently. They need a more consistent offense as well in order to pull off, or attempt to pull off, an upset. The Wildcats are favored, but Colorado has another opportunity to make things difficult for Kansas State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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