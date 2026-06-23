Colorado Buffaloes Flip Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit From Ole Miss
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The Colorado Buffaloes continue to build their recruiting class, this time flipping a second prospect from the Ole Miss Rebels with four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker committing to Colorado on Tuesday, per the recruit's social media.
Shumaker had been committed to Ole Miss since March 6 before flipping his decision to Colorado. He visited the Buffaloes coaching staff in Boulder for the final weekend of official visits in June, and the trip seemingly did the trick for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company to pull off the flip.
With his decision to flip, Shumaker becomes the highest-rated recruit to commit to Colorado, per 247Sports. Alongside Shumaker, the Buffs' class is headlined by four-star quarterback Andre Adams and four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray.
In his decision announcement, Shumaker tagged Colorado defensive line coach Dante Carter, offensive line coach Gunnar White, director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box, and "Coach Prime."
Shumaker becomes the second Ole Miss commit to flip to Colorado, following in the footsteps of three-star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel, who committed to the Buffs on June 14.
Shumaker stands at 6-3, 270, and he is the No. 89 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. The four-star defensive lineman is the No. 9 prospect at his position and the No. 3 player from Mississippi per the same rankings.
Not only did Colorado flip a top-100 recruit from Ole Miss, the Buffs' coaching staff was able to flip a Mississippi recruit from the Rebels.
With a long ways to go between Shumaker's commitment and the early signing period in December, Ole Miss and other SEC schools will likely continue to recruit the talented defensive lineman. Whether or not Shumaker takes any visits in the fall will certainly be worth monitoring, or the newest Colorado commit may shut down his recruitment.
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class
While Colorado has pulled off a couple of flips of their own, the Buffaloes have been on the other side a couple of times. Three-star running back Steven Alexis flipped from Colorado to Illinois on June 16, and three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay flipped to North Carolina on Monday, June 22.
Still, Colorado's class has 16 commitments and ranks No. 35 in the country, per Rivals. With the addition of Shumaker, the Buffs' recruiting class of 2027 ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 behind Kansas State and Texas Tech. According to 247Sports' rankings, Colorado's class ranks No. 36 in the nation but is No. 4 in the Big 12 with West Virginia ranked above the Buffs.
Here is the Buffs' 2027 recruiting class:
- Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, four-star defensive lineman
- Andre Adams, four-star quarterback
- Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver
- Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety
- Li'Marcus Jones, three-star offensive lineman
- Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman
- Ba'Roc Willis, three-star EDGE
- Samari Howard, three-star safety
- Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman
- Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback
- Drew Sapp, three-star EDGE
- Jovon Pulliam, three-star EDGE
- Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman
- Prince Washington, three-star cornerback
- Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback
- Jayin Talib, three-star offensive lineman
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.