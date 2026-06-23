Colorado Buffaloes Flip Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit From Ole Miss

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to build their recruiting class, this time flipping a second prospect from the Ole Miss Rebels with four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker committing to Colorado on Tuesday, per the recruit's social media.

Shumaker had been committed to Ole Miss since March 6 before flipping his decision to Colorado. He visited the Buffaloes coaching staff in Boulder for the final weekend of official visits in June, and the trip seemingly did the trick for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company to pull off the flip.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With his decision to flip, Shumaker becomes the highest-rated recruit to commit to Colorado, per 247Sports. Alongside Shumaker, the Buffs' class is headlined by four-star quarterback Andre Adams and four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray.

In his decision announcement, Shumaker tagged Colorado defensive line coach Dante Carter, offensive line coach Gunnar White, director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box, and "Coach Prime."

Shumaker becomes the second Ole Miss commit to flip to Colorado, following in the footsteps of three-star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel, who committed to the Buffs on June 14.

Shumaker stands at 6-3, 270, and he is the No. 89 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. The four-star defensive lineman is the No. 9 prospect at his position and the No. 3 player from Mississippi per the same rankings.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Mississippi Rebels defense in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not only did Colorado flip a top-100 recruit from Ole Miss, the Buffs' coaching staff was able to flip a Mississippi recruit from the Rebels.

With a long ways to go between Shumaker's commitment and the early signing period in December, Ole Miss and other SEC schools will likely continue to recruit the talented defensive lineman. Whether or not Shumaker takes any visits in the fall will certainly be worth monitoring, or the newest Colorado commit may shut down his recruitment.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Colorado has pulled off a couple of flips of their own, the Buffaloes have been on the other side a couple of times. Three-star running back Steven Alexis flipped from Colorado to Illinois on June 16, and three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay flipped to North Carolina on Monday, June 22.

Still, Colorado's class has 16 commitments and ranks No. 35 in the country, per Rivals. With the addition of Shumaker, the Buffs' recruiting class of 2027 ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 behind Kansas State and Texas Tech. According to 247Sports' rankings, Colorado's class ranks No. 36 in the nation but is No. 4 in the Big 12 with West Virginia ranked above the Buffs.

Here is the Buffs' 2027 recruiting class:

Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, four-star defensive lineman

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Li'Marcus Jones, three-star offensive lineman

Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman

Ba'Roc Willis, three-star EDGE

Samari Howard, three-star safety

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Drew Sapp, three-star EDGE

Jovon Pulliam, three-star EDGE

Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman

Prince Washington, three-star cornerback

Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback

Jayin Talib, three-star offensive lineman

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