Ole Miss Lands Another Colorado Four-Star Recruiting Target

Suddenly the Ole Miss Rebels are running recruiting victory laps around the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado appeared to be landing four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on the morning of June 23. Shumaker pivoted back to the Rebels, however, in posting a lengthy social media post announcing his re-commitment to Ole Miss on the same evening.

But Shumaker isn't the only loss here on the side of coach Deion Sanders and company.

Colorado Loses Out on Another Four-Star Talent

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This time, the Buffaloes landed in the final running for four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry. Except he chooses to stay in state and join the Rebels, he helped announce across social media.

Berry made his own decision nearly 24 hours after Shumaker spurned the Buffaloes for the College Football Playoff team of 2025. That makes Ole Miss one of the few SEC teams to secure two verbal commitments right in front of Colorado. Berry even received a crystal ball prediction for Colorado per 247Sports.

Ole Miss and coach Pete Golding, meanwhile, land a pivotal local win here. The 6-5, 300-pound Berry rose as the state of Mississippi's No. 1 recruit for the 2027 recruiting class per Rivals.

But Berry adds to what became a zany one-day period for Colorado on the recruiting trail. Shumaker first shut down his recruitment via Instagram by announcing for Ole Miss in the early morning hours of June 23. But he later revealed his decision to join Colorado late into the same morning, until reversing course. Now Berry adds another key defeat for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Still Pursuing Another Key Mississippi Recruit

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Big 12 program isn't out of the woods yet for one other high-profile Mississippi commit.

Three-star running back Kylan Bobo visited Boulder and appears to be intrigued by the Buffaloes. He happens to star next to Berry at the same high school.

Except Colorado presents one big advantage for Bobo: the Buffaloes hold no verbal commits at running back. Unranked commit Steven Alexis decommitted from Colorado and chose Illinois earlier in June. Bobo appears to be the top running back option for Colorado.

Where Colorado Stands Recruiting wise

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado still remains in the top 50 for both 247Sports and On3/Rivals per the team industry rankings. Except they took a slide following Shumaker's decision.

On3/Rivals moved them down four spots to No. 40 overall. Meanwhile, 247Sports slid Colorado further, placing the Buffaloes at No. 47 after ranking inside the top 40.

Berry's decision would've made up for one other notable recruiting loss, but not related to Shumaker and the Tupelo tackle. Interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay flipped to North Carolina after being committed to Colorado for nearly a month. Now he'll play for another NFL legend in Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick.

Colorado still has one four-star tackle intact in Li'Marcus Jones, who's back at representing the top overall recruit for this Buffaloes class. Shumaker would've been the highest-rated talent had he stayed in Boulder.

The Buffaloes remain with 15 total verbal commits as June draws to an end.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.