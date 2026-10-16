Colorado's Latest Recruiting Offer Comes out of Big Ten Territory

Colorado sent its newest scholarship offer into the heart of Penn State's recruiting territory in mid October, and coach Deion Sanders picked a family the Nittany Lions know too well. The Buffaloes offered Kaleb Woseley, a 2028 cornerback at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. An early offer gives Colorado room to build a relationship long before signing day.

Woseley took to X to make his announcement official Thursday night.

Imhotep Charter cornerback Kaleb Woseley announced a Colorado scholarship offer on Thursday night. | Mick Walker / Lettermen Row

“Blessed to earn an offer from the University of Colorado!” he wrote, adding #GoBuffs.

Let's keep in mind that the announcement confirms an offer (of course, not a commitment or a scheduled trip to Boulder, either).

Kaleb Woseley is giving colleges reasons to call

The interest is understandable. Woseley plays cornerback and receiver for Imhotep, a Philadelphia program that stood at 6-1 in the latest MaxPreps listing. His listed measurements vary by source, with recruiting profiles commonly placing him around 5-foot-11 to 6-0 and 160 pounds. That is a better description than treating one listing as an official measurement.

The services are still sorting out his ranking, which is normal for a player in the 2028 class. ESPN puts Woseley 257th nationally. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him 278th overall and 28th among cornerbacks, while 247Sports' Composite lists him 353rd nationally.

He also appeared among the prospects invited to The Opening Finals this summer. His growing profile explains why Colorado is putting offers into the 2028 class rather than waiting until those players become seniors.

Kenny Woseley Jr. took the Penn State road first

The family connection gives this offer a little more personality. Kaleb's older brother, Kenny Woseley Jr., played for Penn State after starring at Imhotep. He moved to Virginia Tech for 2026, reuniting with former Penn State coach James Franklin. In the span of two seasons at Penn State, Kenny totaled 15 tackles and a pass breakup.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders discussed his recruiting approach following the Buffaloes’ September victory at Georgia Tech. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Kaleb has had interest from several power-conference programs. Colorado has joined that competition early, but the scholarship offer does not mean the Buffs are close to landing him. They still have to show him why Boulder is the place to be.

Deion Sanders has explained his recruiting pitch

Sanders has been open about the way he recruits. After Colorado's Sept. 3 win at Georgia Tech, he said of his commitments:

“Because somebody throws a bag at them, and we're not trying to lure them with money. We're trying to lure them with the game itself. But I love where we are. I talk to those young men.”

He described the communication, too.

“I try to talk to them every week. We do a Zoom call, and hats off to them because they're always present. And they have questions, and they were really hyped after the game.”

Sanders was discussing existing commitments, not Woseley specifically, but with the approach, one can clearly see why there's an early recruiting push.

Kevin Mathis wants defensive backs who can move around

Colorado coach Kevin Mathis explained why versatility is important to the Buffaloes’ defensive backs during August camp. | Nigel Amstock / CU Sports Report

Woseley also plays receiver, which connects with Colorado's emphasis on secondary versatility. After an August practice, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis preached the importance of having such athleticism in the secondary.

“What I really like is the versatility of the group. Those guys are able to not only play the pass but also be effective in the run game. Being able to play multiple positions is key for us, and I think we're doing a good job with that.”

The offer is just the opening conversation. For a Philadelphia cornerback whose brother knows the Power Four recruiting process, Colorado has to make the next one count.

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