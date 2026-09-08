Deion Sanders Explains How Colorado's Georgia Tech Win Impacts Recruiting
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The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-0 to start the year after defeating Georgia Tech in a comeback on the road, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff have already picked up major wins on the recruiting trail before the regular season began. Colorado's recruiting class of 2027 currently ranks No. 3 in the Big 12, according to Rivals, and winning on the field will only help the Buffs' efforts on the recruiting trail.
Colorado received multiple votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll as the win over Georgia Tech drew national attention, thanks in part to playin on a Thursday night before Labor Day Weekend. Perhaps even more importantly, though, the class of 2027 was also paying attention to "Coach Prime" and Colorado coming back to take down the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter.
Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Recruits Reaction to Georgia Tech Win
Sanders spoke about how Colorado's commits reacted to the Buffaloes winning over Georgia Tech in dramatic fashion, even going so far as to reveal a potential silent commit to the Buffs who has not yet gone public with his decision.
I think we have 20 or 21 commits. I think we have another one we just hadn't announced yet. I love it. I'm pretty sure we're gonna probably get three decommits, everybody does," said Sanders. "Because somebody throws a bag at them, and we're not trying to lure them with money. We're trying to lure them with the game itself. But I love where we are. I talk to those young men."
"I try to talk to them every week. We do a Zoom call, and hats off to them because they're always present. And they have questions, and they were really hyped after the game," Sanders continued.
Colorado currently has 20 recruits committed in the class of 2027, and the only Big 12 programs with higher-ranked classes are Texas Tech and Kansas State, per Rivals' rankings.
A majority of teams have completed most of the work on recruiting the class of 2027 with a number of 2028 recruits taking visits to different college game days during the fall, but Sanders did hint at a potential silent commit for the Buffaloes as well as a few decommits.
Can the Buffaoes stay in the top five of Big 12 recruting classes? Doing so is crucial to Colorado's ability to compete for conference championships in the future.
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class of 2027
- Andre Adams, four-star quarterback
- Dewey Young, four-star offensive lineman
- Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver
- Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety
- Li'Marcus Jones, four-star offensive lineman
- Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman
- Ba'Roc Willis, three-star EDGE
- Kaylon Bailey, three-star linebacker
- Kylan Bobo, three-star running back
- Samari Howard, three-star safety
- Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman
- Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, three-star wide receiver
- Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback
- Ryan Ferdinand, three-star wide receiver
- Jovon Pulliam, three-star EDGE
- Drew Sapp, three-star EDGE
- Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman
- Prince Washington, three-star cornerback
- Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback
- Boogie Talib, three-star offensive lineman
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.