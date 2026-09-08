Deion Sanders Explains How Colorado's Georgia Tech Win Impacts Recruiting

The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-0 to start the year after defeating Georgia Tech in a comeback on the road, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff have already picked up major wins on the recruiting trail before the regular season began. Colorado's recruiting class of 2027 currently ranks No. 3 in the Big 12, according to Rivals, and winning on the field will only help the Buffs' efforts on the recruiting trail.

Colorado received multiple votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll as the win over Georgia Tech drew national attention, thanks in part to playin on a Thursday night before Labor Day Weekend. Perhaps even more importantly, though, the class of 2027 was also paying attention to "Coach Prime" and Colorado coming back to take down the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter.

Andre Adams looks to a video of his announcement on ESPN where he confirmed his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Recruits Reaction to Georgia Tech Win

Sanders spoke about how Colorado's commits reacted to the Buffaloes winning over Georgia Tech in dramatic fashion, even going so far as to reveal a potential silent commit to the Buffs who has not yet gone public with his decision.

I think we have 20 or 21 commits. I think we have another one we just hadn't announced yet. I love it. I'm pretty sure we're gonna probably get three decommits, everybody does," said Sanders. "Because somebody throws a bag at them, and we're not trying to lure them with money. We're trying to lure them with the game itself. But I love where we are. I talk to those young men."

"I try to talk to them every week. We do a Zoom call, and hats off to them because they're always present. And they have questions, and they were really hyped after the game," Sanders continued.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado currently has 20 recruits committed in the class of 2027, and the only Big 12 programs with higher-ranked classes are Texas Tech and Kansas State, per Rivals' rankings.

A majority of teams have completed most of the work on recruiting the class of 2027 with a number of 2028 recruits taking visits to different college game days during the fall, but Sanders did hint at a potential silent commit for the Buffaloes as well as a few decommits.

Can the Buffaoes stay in the top five of Big 12 recruting classes? Doing so is crucial to Colorado's ability to compete for conference championships in the future.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class of 2027

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Dewey Young, four-star offensive lineman

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Li'Marcus Jones, four-star offensive lineman

Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman

Ba'Roc Willis, three-star EDGE

Kaylon Bailey, three-star linebacker

Kylan Bobo, three-star running back

Samari Howard, three-star safety

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman

Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, three-star wide receiver

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Ryan Ferdinand, three-star wide receiver

Jovon Pulliam, three-star EDGE

Drew Sapp, three-star EDGE

Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman

Prince Washington, three-star cornerback

Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback

Boogie Talib, three-star offensive lineman

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