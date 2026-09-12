One Colorado Linebacker Making a Major Impact Off the Field

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron is doing good off the field. As a Player of Impact, Lampron is asking for donations to the American Heart Association.

Lampron posted on social media that he is going for the top spot this season and is looking to help fight against heart disease and bring more awareness to the illness as well as to sudden cardiac arrest, the No. 1 killer of athletes.

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron Calls on Buff Nation to Support the Cause

Buff Nation, I’m asking for your help!



I’m proud to be a Player of Impact supporting the American Heart Association, and I’m going for the #1 spot this season.



If you want to support me and help make a difference off the field, check out my giving page. Every donation counts. pic.twitter.com/DytmV2eWxE — Gideon ESPN Lampron (@EspnGideon) September 10, 2026

“Buff Nation, I’m asking for your help! I’m proud to be a Player of Impact supporting the American Heart Association, and I’m going for the #1 spot this season. If you want to support me and help make a difference off the field, check out my giving page. Every donation counts," wrote Lampron.

The Player of Impact campaign allows athletes to use their platforms to raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association. For Lampron, this means turning his position as a Colorado football player into an opportunity to encourage fans to support a cause away from the field.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker’s message highlights the importance of the Colorado community getting involved but also the part that hits closer to home. On Lampron’s giving page, he has information on how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and how sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of athletes.

The timing of his fundraising effort also comes as an important season for Lampron is upon him. Following his transfer to Colorado, he is entering a new chapter in his college football career while taking on a larger role in the program.

Gideon Lampron’s Impact on the Football Field

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lampron is working on doing good off the field, he’s also working to establish himself as a productive defensive player on it.

Lampron joined the Buffaloes after an impressive 2025 season at Bowling Green. He started all 12 games for the Falcons finishing with 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was also made one of the team’s four captains.

His success earned him First Team All-MAC honors along with honorable mention All-American recognition. According to Colorado’s roster, the new Colorado linebacker was the only player in the country throughout the 2025 regular season to record at least 100 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

These numbers are what helped make him an important addition to Colorado’s defense.Coach Deion Sanders brought him in through the transfer portal with high hopes from his experience.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Georgia Tech, Lampron recorded seven total tackles which included five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. For Colorado, his abilities to consistently find the football and make plays will be important throughout the season.

Due to Lampron’s philanthropic endeavors, Colorado fans will get the chance to support his work both on and off the field as he makes an impact on the Boulder community.

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