Brennan Marion's Surprising Game Ball Gesture After Colorado's Win

Following the Buffaloes comeback win, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was given the game ball by coach Deion Sanders. Instead of keeping it for himself, Marion turned to his side and handed it to quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis.

The moment that was captured by someone in the locker room was posted to X and showed a small glimpse of the confidence Coach Prime has in his coaching staff. The same can be said for the faith that Coach Marion has in his quarterback. After some grueling adversity throughout their season opener, Lewis really stepped up when he needed to at the very end of the game with a late touchdown pitting his team in a winning position.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🔥 Coach Marion. Receives Game Ball. Gives it to Julian Lewis 💛🦬



"He never flinched. He was talking that talk and popping it like he always does"



📽️ @KingDarius_NS https://t.co/8xW74KVYDe pic.twitter.com/CRUaWLz5ZY — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) September 4, 2026

JuJu Lewis Came Threw When He Needed To Most

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis’ night did fans had to be patient for things to get back on track.

The young quarterback faced pressure from Georgia Tech and was struggling to consistently move the Buffaloes offense early in the game. The Yellow Jackets’ defense made things difficult for him as Colorado found itself trailing later in the game.

The struggles and miscommunication were obvious but so was Lewis’ perseverance. Lewis never appeared defeated despite the hardships on the field. With the Buffaloes needing a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Lewis led a pivotal late-game drive.

The quarterback ultimately connected with Colorado tight end Charlie Williams for a 20-yard touchdown with just 42 seconds remaining. This gave the Buffaloes a 14-13 advantage. Not to mention the help of a blocked field goal by Colorado defensive back Boo Carter in the last few seconds of the game.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were many opinions circulating the internet throughout the game but that very moment had the power to prove the negative ones wrong and show the type of player Lewis can be.

The quarterback did not need to be perfect but he just needed to remain composed and calm enough to take advantage of the opportunity he had been given.

The late touchdown drive also made offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s decision to give Lewis the game ball even more significant. The gesture recognized the result but also Lewis’ ability to overcome a difficult game in its entirety.

Lewis finished the game completing 14 of 27 passes for for 124 and the game-winning touchdown.

Brennan Marion’s Impact

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Lewis received the game ball, Colorado’s win was a full team effort. The Buffaloes finished with 307 total yards including 183 rushing yards. They were also able to hold Georgia Tech to just 51 yards on the ground.

As Marion has officially now entered and coached through his first season with the Buffaloes the hopes are that he can help revitalize an offense that struggled in 2025.

Sanders was looking to bring Marion in because of his reputation for creating and developing high-scoring offenses. He is now tasked with building Colorado’s attack around Lewis and his Go-Go offensive system.

Colorado went from a 9-4 season in 2024 to 3-9 last season and 1-8 in Big 12 play. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are looking for a bounce back year where they stand as a threat to their opponents. This is exactly why there was so much pressure on achieving a positive result during Thursday night’s game and why it was an important, early statement.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado not only picked up a road victory in an important rematch against Georgia Tech but they showed signs of having an offense that can make big plays when it matters most. Fans are definitely hoping that this performance is a sign of what’s to come as Sanders and his staff look to turn the program around for a successful season.

As for Lewis, having Marion in his corner could be critical for his development as a young quarterback who is taking on a much bigger role than last season in the Big 12.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.