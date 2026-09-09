Colorado Buffaloes Lock in Week 2 Visit With Four-Star Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes spent post Labor Day attempting to sell out every seat inside Folsom Field.

Colorado returns home fresh off its emotionally charged 14-13 upset of Georgia Tech, which ended on a climactic field goal block by cornerback Boo Carter. Tight end Charlie Williams rose as a Buffaloes hero too, scoring the go-ahead touchdown before Carter sealed the win.

So Colorado sold more than 42,500 tickets as of Sept. 8, per Brian Howell of On3/Rivals. But expected to join the fast-growing crowd is a high-profile four-star recruit from the Buffaloes' backyard.

Who Plans to Visit for Colorado vs. Weber State

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff will receive an early chance to win over 2029 four-star edge rusher Jayden Bates. Jack Carlough of 247Sports revealed Bates as one of the marquee visitors before the Weber State contest.

Despite being an underclassman at the prep level, Bates has done enough on film to cement his four-star status, per 247Sports. The national recruiting outlet even plugs the 6-4, 230-pounder as the state's top-ranked recruit plus the nation's No. 2 edge rusher for his graduating class.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Bates has put together the strong early accolades out of Cherry Creek High of Englewood, located near the Buffaloes, although he previously starred in the state of Minnesota before moving closer to the Buffaloes.

Still, 247Sports analyst TJ Randall is one who's already high on Bates' potential by calling him "big, long and strong" while also bringing a relentless motor to the football field. Randall especially became a fan of Bates' hand power and strength, as the edge rusher already delivers astounding knock back power for a younger prospect.

Bates is the highest ranked underclassman scheduled to visit the Buffaloes for their Folsom Field opener. And he'll get a first hand look at this newly revamped Colorado defensive line that turned heads against the Yellow Jackets.

How Colorado Defensive Line Can Win Over Four-Star Jayden Bates

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bates earns a front row view of a new-look defensive line. One showing that their already playing with fierce energy under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

The former Virginia Tech assistant dialed up a masterful opening plan to propel the road win in Atlanta. Marve preached gap resposibility and turning to trench violence to seal off running lanes. A normally vaunted ground attack struggled to push the ball against the Buffaloes in the process.

Colorado's front line earned massive accolades in the process, including Pro Football Network's top-ranked unit of week one. The Buffaloes rotated as many as seven defenders, but added interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden to the rotation, who held his own as a run-stuffer.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes looked just as relentless at the edge rusher spot. Former Monmouth edge defender Lamont Lester Jr. pulled off the hat trick of three sacks in his Colorado debut. Lester can show off his spee and relentless energy in front of Bates.

Yet Colorado's growing trench dominance can potentially win over the prized rising local recruit too. Colorado can certainly make a strong first impression on Bates come Sept. 12.

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