Everything Colorado's Boo Carter Said After Game-Winning Field Goal Block

The Colorado Buffaloes watched quarterback Julian "JuJu" Williams take the air out of Georgia Tech fans' lungs. Right after his 20-yard touchdown connection to tight end Charlie Williams put the visitors ahead.

But Buffaloes cornerback Boo Carter snatched the soul of the Yellow Jackets. The cornerback crashed down toward the kicker and timed his block perfectly, sealing the 14-13 road win on Sept. 3.

Carter rose as the closer for Colorado's upset win. And spoke with reporters following the thrilling victory.

Boo Carter on Timing the Field Goal Block

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It wasn't my first one. I did one [field goal block] in practice before."

"So it's just like mental prep. And I had to dive for the second one because the first one I tipped it.

"It was perfect timing. My coach gave me a little method on how to perfect jump it. So I had to get off fast and do the rest," Carter said.

BOO CARTER BLOCKS THE KICK FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1y0CRn4zVz — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 4, 2026

Carter's block came with three seconds left and both teams out of timeouts. Plus handed Colorado its second road win under coach Deion Sanders since 2024 against Texas Tech.

Boo Carter on What Week 1 win Proves Plus Defensive Performance

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) reacts with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Going back with a win just feels good, to be honest."

Regarding Colorado's defensive game plan, Carter said: "Just being violent [became key]. That's like our main word. Like what the coaches say, be violent."

"So we were being aggressive and doing our job. The line was getting in their gaps, the linebackers were running to the ball. We just rallied to the ball."

Boo Carter on Performance of Pass Rush and Run Defense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was pretty impressive. I mean, I wouldn't say that I was shocked. The whole defensive line is a good little group. They rotate and they rotate good."

"They made a lot of plays in the spring and in the fall camp. So it was pretty good to see them do it in a real game."

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. produced a career-high three solo sacks on the evening. Fellow edge rusher and past Football Championship Subdivision talent Toby Anene tallied five tackles. Lester previously played at Monmouth while Anene starred for North Dakota State before making its 2026 move to the Mountain West Conference.

Boo Carter on Deion Sanders Inspiration

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's pretty awesome. Just to learn from the best and try to make my game just like his, but a little better."

"It's motivating from the start. He talked to me from the beginning to the end. So he's got my back and I got his."

"So he put the word out there for me anyway early. So I had to step up my game."

Alongside the block, Carter also pounced on one fumble recovery during the game in showing his nose for the football that Sanders helped describe to reporters before the season started.

Boo Carter Highlights Vs Georgia Tech 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qZ1HeH1xve — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) September 4, 2026

Carter also forced an early deep incompletion off blanketed coverage that would've became six points for Georgia Tech if he was out-of-position. But stayed attached to the hip.

The cornerback wasn't tested much during the game on the passing side and finished with just one solo tackle. But Carter still delivered the winning walk-off moment to start the year for the Buffaloes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.