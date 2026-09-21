Colorado’s Lopsided Loss Sparks Big 12 Power Ranking Dive

While Week 3 was a successful one for the Big 12 as a whole, the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a major blow.

Their loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in blowout fashion has them tumbling down the Big 12 power rankings.

1. No. 15 Utah Utes

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies safety David Kabongo (8) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 1

Week 3: W 33-0 vs. Utah State Aggies

Utah has outscored its opponents a combined 124-24 in three games. Although its non-conference schedule hasn’t been the toughest in the conference, blowout wins over an SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks and an in-state rival in the Utah State Aggies are a great start to the campaign.

2. No. 9 BYU Cougars

Last week: No. 2

Week 3: W 41-23 @ Colorado State Rams

The Cougars' offense, led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, continues to look unstoppable. The 23 points surrendered by their defense raise an eyebrow, but this team has continued to look nothing short of dominant.

3. No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 4

Week 3: W 28-26 vs. No. 22 Houston Cougars

The Red Raiders outlasted a tough test against the Houston Cougars in Week 3. Although their defense struggled to stop quarterback Conner Weigman and running back Makhi Hughes, quarterback Will Hammond led an efficient offense that overcame those struggles.

4. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: No. 3

Week 3: W 31-20 vs. Tulane Green Wave

The Wildcats’ defense was tested in Week 3, building concern about their ability to hang with some of the tougher offenses in the Big 12. However, quarterback Avery Johnson continued to be a one-man wrecking crew, putting K-State on his shoulders and propelling it to the win.

5. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 8

Week 3: W 38-27 vs. No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (neutral site)

The Mountaineers have been one of the most impressive teams in the country through three weeks. They received 93 votes in the AP Top 25 Poll as they convincingly defeated a Virginia Cavaliers team that had run the ball at will until its Week 3 contest.

6. No. 25 Houston Cougars

Last week: No. 5

Week 3: L 28-26 @ No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Houston battled against a tough Red Raiders team. It was a respectable loss, which is why it remains in the AP Top 25. Had Houston been able to deliver on its final drive, it would be among the top three teams on this list.

7. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) throws a pass in the first quarter of the football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami RedHawks at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 7

Week 3: W 35-31 vs. Miami University Redhawks

The Bearcats remained undefeated, but gave their fans a fright in the process. The Redhawks, led by wide receiver Malik Huggins, found success against the Bearcats’ secondary, nearly pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend.

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: No. 11

Week 3: W 59-0 vs. Murray State Racers

The Cowboys used their upset over the Oregon Ducks as a launching pad, shutting out the Racers at home. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker looked like the total package, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-22 passing.

9. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 10

Week 3: W 55-7 vs. Bowling Green Falcons

The Cyclones’ offense bounced back from an ugly loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 3. Although the Falcons served as a tune-up opponent, ISU is firing on all cylinders entering Big 12 play.

10. Baylor Bears

Last week: No. 9

Week 3: W 36-19 vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bears’ offense looked good with DJ Lagway still absent due to injury. The defense, however, raised some concerns. It couldn’t stop Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk, who recorded 298 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as the offense recorded 19 points.

11. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 19, 2026; London, ENG; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky the Sun Devil holds the trophy and poses for a photo with defensive line C.J. Fite (99) and running back Kyson Brown (1) after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 12

Week 3: W 24-17 vs. Kansas Jayhawks (neutral site)

Arizona State’s offense outlasted the Jayhawks through sloppy weather conditions in London, England. The defense looked much improved from its Week 2 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it seems prepared to embark on a Big 12 schedule.

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: No. 14

Week 3: W 31-7 vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

The Horned Frogs have rebounded nicely since losing in the Week 0 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Jaden Craig has shaken free of the demons that haunted him overseas, as he fired three touchdowns with 337 passing yards against the Red Wolves.

13. Arizona Wildcats

Sep 19, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 15

Week 3: W 42-17 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Arizona dominated a Northern Illinois team that has been one of the least impressive in the country this season. Quarterback Noah Fifita had a near-perfect day, only recording three incomplete passes while racking up 325 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

14. UCF Knights

Last week: No. 16

Week 3: W 44-30 vs. Georgia State Panthers

UCF’s defense looked truly poor for the first time this season, as the Panthers scored 30 points with three touchdowns. However, the Knights lived and died by the run, racking up 304 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to seal the win.

15. Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 8

Week 3: L 41-7 @ Northwestern Wildcats

The Buffaloes looked disastrous in a crucial final game of non-conference play. Colorado turned the ball over four times, twice on fumbles and twice through the air. In addition, it failed to convert on three fourth-down attempts.

Concerning doesn’t begin to describe this loss for the Buffaloes, as they now have to hit the road again in Week 4 to take on the Baylor Bears. It resembled the 2025 squad that finished second-to-last in the Big 12, hence its ranking on this list.

16. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: No. 13

Week 3: L 24-17 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (neutral site)

The Jayhawks are the only two-loss team in the Big 12 at this point, and there has been little to smile about in Lawrence. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall is still working through the growing pains of becoming a starter, as he currently sports an unimpressive quarterback rating of 43.1.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.