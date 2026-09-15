Colorado Buffaloes Keep Rising in Big 12 Power Ranking
The Colorado Buffaloes are off to their first 2-0 start since 2023, the first year of the Coach Prime era.
Although the hype may not be as potent as it was back then, the Buffs are climbing the Big 12 power rankings.
1. No. 17 Utah Utes
Last Week: No. 1
Week 2: W 43-10 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Utah continued its dominant start to the season by blowing out the SEC’s Razorbacks at home. Colorado will need that bye week to prepare for this squad.
2. No. 11 BYU Cougars
Last Week: No. 2
Week 2: W 28-17 vs. Arizona Wildcats
BYU was a pillar of consistency against the Wildcats. It scored a touchdown in every quarter to pick up its first conference win of the 2026 season.
3. Kansas State Wildcats
Last Week: No. 4
Week 2: W 34-7 vs. Washington State Cougars
Kansas State blew out a tough Washington State team that was nearly victorious in the Apple Cup against a then-ranked Washington Huskies team a week ago. The Wildcats’ offense wasn’t flawless, as quarterback Avery Johnson threw three interceptions, but his three touchdowns and three more from the ground game quickly made up for the turnovers.
4. No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last Week: No. 3
Week 2: W 35-24 @ Oregon State Beavers
The Red Raiders were solidly convincing against the Beavers, but their defense had its fair share of problems. Beavers freshman receiver Jesse Legree torched a ranked Big 12 defense for the second-straight week, racking up 240 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
5. No. 22 Houston Cougars
Last Week: No. 6
Week 2: W 77-6 vs. Southern Jaguars
Houston ran all over the Jaguars, racking up a whopping 388 yards and six touchdowns in their Week 2 matchup.
6. Colorado Buffaloes
Last Week: No. 8
Week 2: W 52-21 vs. Weber State Wildcats
Although Colorado left much to be desired defensively, the offense was firing on all cylinders. Colorado quarterback Quarterbacl Julian Lewis got an opportunity to throw the ball at a high volume, racking up 366 yards and four touchdowns before being pulled from the game in the third quarter.
The Buffaloes involved 11 pass catchers for a total of 398 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns as they dominated in their home opener.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last Week: No. 11
Week 2: W 62-10 vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
The Bearcats don’t quite have the impressive win on their schedule that Colorado does, beating the Boston College Eagles and Western Carolina Catamounts thus far, but they are hot on its tail. Cincinnati has won both of its first two games in blowout fashion, as it has been a sneakily convincing team this season.
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last Week: No. 13
Week 2: W 52-7 vs. UT Martin Skyhawks
After a Week 1 scare against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the Mountaineers gave their fans far less stress in Week 2. Their blowout win left no doubt, but West Virginia’s schedule has been particularly weak this season. The true identity of this team will be discovered in Week 3 against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers.
9. Baylor Bears
Last Week: No. 14
Week 2: W 44-3 vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
Baylor bounced back from its narrow loss to the Auburn Tigers by blowing out the Panthers in its home opener. The Bears found success with backup quarterback Nate Bennett, as he threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of an injured DJ Lagway.
10. Iowa State Cyclones
Last Week: No. 12
Week 2: L 16-13 @ No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes
The Cyclones went the distance against a tough Iowa team on the road. All things considered, Iowa State’s offense looked solid, as quarterback Jaylen Raynor led the way with 117 passing yards and a touchdown. The Cyclones were unable to pull out the victory, but have plenty to build on going into Week 3.
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last Week: No. 16
Week 2: W 39-31 vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks
The Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 1 loss makes a lot more sense now, as they seem to have been looking ahead to the Ducks. That focus paid off as Oklahoma State pulled off one of the season’s great upsets thus far. Heroic rushing performances by quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins wore down the Ducks’ defense, as the Cowboys’ 39-point explosion was too much for Oregon to overcome.
12. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last Week: No. 5
Week 2: L 48-20 @ No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
The Sun Devils still looked solid offensively, as Reed Harris put together a 189-yard, two-touchdown performance at Kyle Field. However, they still have a lot of work to do on defense, and the Aggies exposed that weakness.
13. Kansas Jayhawks
Last Week: No. 9
Week 2: L 38-21 vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers
Kansas lost out in a heated edition of the Border War. Although the Jayhawks gave the Tigers an early test, their offense sputtered as the game went along, allowing the Tigers to pull ahead late.
14. TCU Horned Frogs
Last Week: No. 15
Week 2: W 63-7 vs. Grambling Tigers
TCU bounced back well from its trip overseas, dominating the Grambling Tigers in its home opener.
15. Arizona Wildcats
Last Week: No. 10
Week 2: L 28-17 @ No. 15 BYU Cougars
Arizona struggled against BYU after leaving a little to be desired on offense against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Week 1. The Wildcats were inefficient in the run game and will be glad to get a returning Ismail Mahdi back in the near future.
16. UCF Knights
Last Week: No. 7
Week 2: L 12-7 @ Pittsburgh Panthers
UCF looked flat and unimpressive against the Panthers in Week 2. The same offense that dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Week 1 was lifeless in Week 2, as the Knights are being forced to ask some difficult questions of themselves early in the season.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.