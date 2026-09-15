Colorado Buffaloes Keep Rising in Big 12 Power Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to their first 2-0 start since 2023, the first year of the Coach Prime era.

Although the hype may not be as potent as it was back then, the Buffs are climbing the Big 12 power rankings.

1. No. 17 Utah Utes

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Jireh Moe (90) lights the U on the mountain behind the stadium after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 1

Week 2: W 43-10 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Utah continued its dominant start to the season by blowing out the SEC’s Razorbacks at home. Colorado will need that bye week to prepare for this squad.

2. No. 11 BYU Cougars

Last Week: No. 2

Week 2: W 28-17 vs. Arizona Wildcats

BYU was a pillar of consistency against the Wildcats. It scored a touchdown in every quarter to pick up its first conference win of the 2026 season.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Darien Whitaker (6) celebrates a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 4

Week 2: W 34-7 vs. Washington State Cougars

Kansas State blew out a tough Washington State team that was nearly victorious in the Apple Cup against a then-ranked Washington Huskies team a week ago. The Wildcats’ offense wasn’t flawless, as quarterback Avery Johnson threw three interceptions, but his three touchdowns and three more from the ground game quickly made up for the turnovers.

4. No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's Will Hammond looks to throw the ball during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 3

Week 2: W 35-24 @ Oregon State Beavers

The Red Raiders were solidly convincing against the Beavers, but their defense had its fair share of problems. Beavers freshman receiver Jesse Legree torched a ranked Big 12 defense for the second-straight week, racking up 240 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

5. No. 22 Houston Cougars

Last Week: No. 6

Week 2: W 77-6 vs. Southern Jaguars

Houston ran all over the Jaguars, racking up a whopping 388 yards and six touchdowns in their Week 2 matchup.

6. Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 8

Week 2: W 52-21 vs. Weber State Wildcats

Although Colorado left much to be desired defensively, the offense was firing on all cylinders. Colorado quarterback Quarterbacl Julian Lewis got an opportunity to throw the ball at a high volume, racking up 366 yards and four touchdowns before being pulled from the game in the third quarter.

The Buffaloes involved 11 pass catchers for a total of 398 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns as they dominated in their home opener.

7. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last Week: No. 11

Week 2: W 62-10 vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

The Bearcats don’t quite have the impressive win on their schedule that Colorado does, beating the Boston College Eagles and Western Carolina Catamounts thus far, but they are hot on its tail. Cincinnati has won both of its first two games in blowout fashion, as it has been a sneakily convincing team this season.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 12, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the UT Martin Skyhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 13

Week 2: W 52-7 vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

After a Week 1 scare against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the Mountaineers gave their fans far less stress in Week 2. Their blowout win left no doubt, but West Virginia’s schedule has been particularly weak this season. The true identity of this team will be discovered in Week 3 against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers.

9. Baylor Bears

Last Week: No. 14

Week 2: W 44-3 vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Baylor bounced back from its narrow loss to the Auburn Tigers by blowing out the Panthers in its home opener. The Bears found success with backup quarterback Nate Bennett, as he threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of an injured DJ Lagway.

10. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) carries the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) defends during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 12

Week 2: L 16-13 @ No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Cyclones went the distance against a tough Iowa team on the road. All things considered, Iowa State’s offense looked solid, as quarterback Jaylen Raynor led the way with 117 passing yards and a touchdown. The Cyclones were unable to pull out the victory, but have plenty to build on going into Week 3.

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last Week: No. 16

Week 2: W 39-31 vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks

The Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 1 loss makes a lot more sense now, as they seem to have been looking ahead to the Ducks. That focus paid off as Oklahoma State pulled off one of the season’s great upsets thus far. Heroic rushing performances by quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins wore down the Ducks’ defense, as the Cowboys’ 39-point explosion was too much for Oregon to overcome.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 5

Week 2: L 48-20 @ No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

The Sun Devils still looked solid offensively, as Reed Harris put together a 189-yard, two-touchdown performance at Kyle Field. However, they still have a lot of work to do on defense, and the Aggies exposed that weakness.

13. Kansas Jayhawks

Last Week: No. 9

Week 2: L 38-21 vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Kansas lost out in a heated edition of the Border War. Although the Jayhawks gave the Tigers an early test, their offense sputtered as the game went along, allowing the Tigers to pull ahead late.

14. TCU Horned Frogs

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 15

Week 2: W 63-7 vs. Grambling Tigers

TCU bounced back well from its trip overseas, dominating the Grambling Tigers in its home opener.

15. Arizona Wildcats

Last Week: No. 10

Week 2: L 28-17 @ No. 15 BYU Cougars

Arizona struggled against BYU after leaving a little to be desired on offense against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Week 1. The Wildcats were inefficient in the run game and will be glad to get a returning Ismail Mahdi back in the near future.

16. UCF Knights

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 7

Week 2: L 12-7 @ Pittsburgh Panthers

UCF looked flat and unimpressive against the Panthers in Week 2. The same offense that dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Week 1 was lifeless in Week 2, as the Knights are being forced to ask some difficult questions of themselves early in the season.

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