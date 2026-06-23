Colorado Loses Out on Four Star Defensive Tackle Recruit to SEC Powerhouse

On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes missed out on an impact recruit when 2027 four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander committed to the Texas Longhorns, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. Alexander chose Texas over Colorado, Georgia, and Notre Dame.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Tyler Alexander Picks Texas

After committing to Texas, Alexander had a few words on what helped him make his decision.

“I know Texas will be winning national championships over the next decade, and I want to be a part of that. I want a run at the Natty,” Alexander said to Rivals' Chad Simmons.

In the recruitment process, there are very often a variety of factors that play into a decision, and clearly, for Alexander, having an opportunity to compete for a national championship right away was critical. As Alexander prepares for his senior season at Palm Beach Central in Florida, there is no doubt that he will continue to hone his craft so he can be ready to play for Texas in what is a very intense and competitive SEC conference.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-4 and 315 pounds, Alexander brings a towering presence on the interior of the defensive line with the ability to dominate in the run game, but also generate pressure and sacks to put opposing quarterbacks in tough positions.

Alexander is a player that it seems the Buffaloes were quite interested in, but despite Colorado hosting him on an official visit on May 15 and offering him, Alexander chose Texas.

Even with Alexander choosing to commit to Texas, Colorado, and many other programs across the nation still have an opportunity to flip him until he officially signs with the Longhorns. This offseason, Colorado has had multiple instances of commits flipping their decision, with the most recent ones being running back Steven Alexis and interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay.

The landscape of recruiting is not an easy one to manage, however, with the increased efforts, especially for the 2027 class, Colorado should be in a great position to continue landing more players to build a program that can be successful now as well as in the future.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2027 Defensive Line Class

Aside from trying to land Alexander, the Buffaloes have had some success in recruiting the defensive line for the 2027 class.

So far, the 2027 defensive line commitments for Colorado include four-star Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, three-star Kenny Fairley, in addition to edge rushers Ba’Roc Willis and Javon Pulliam. While the Buffaloes continue to build their roster for the future, having four defensive line commits for the 2027 class is a great start.

Colorado also has a chance to land another defensive line recruit for the 2027 class in the form of three-star edge rusher Fui Vakapuna. At this point, Vakapuna has not made a final decision, but after making an offer and hoisting Vakapuna on an official visit, the Buffaloes are definitely in the mix to add more depth to what is already a solid 2027 recruiting class.

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