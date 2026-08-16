Buying the Early Hype Around Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Boo Carter

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made plenty of bold player evaluations during his time in Boulder, but Tennessee transfer Boo Carter already has Coach Prime talking about the NFL Draft’s top five.

Carter arrived from Tennessee as one of the more accomplished defensive backs in the transfer portal. He has already produced in the SEC, handled punt-return duties, played multiple positions and earned All-SEC Freshman recognition. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back now enters Colorado’s secondary with a chance to play a major role immediately.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime believes Carter’s ceiling reaches well beyond a productive first season in Boulder.

“I feel he’s a first-rounder when he puts it all on tape,” Coach Prime said at Colorado’s Fall Sports Media Day. “He could be a bona fide top-five pick if he stays here two years.”

That statement has created headlines, but Carter’s record at Tennessee explains why the Colorado staff has placed so much attention on his arrival.

Boo Carter has already produced in the SEC

Carter was not a player who needed college development before he could get on the field. He played in all 13 games as a freshman at Tennessee in 2024 and made an impact on defense and special teams.

He finished that season with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and three quarterback hurries. Carter also became the first Tennessee freshman return specialist to earn SEC All-Freshman honors since 1992.

The return production was particularly notable. Carter led the SEC with a 16.5-yard punt return average in 2024, producing 198 yards on 12 returns. He followed with 130 yards on eight punt returns in 2025, including a career-long return of 40 yards.

Colorado did not have that type of production in its punt return game last season. The Buffaloes finished with 11 punt returns for 79 yards and no touchdowns, which is why Carter’s work in that area could be as valuable as anything he does on defense.

Carter has already taken return reps during camp, and he gives Colorado a player who has handled the assignment against some tough SEC coverage teams.

The athleticism is already there

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime has called Carter the best athlete on Colorado’s roster, and the defensive back has shown why he was viewed as one of the nation’s better athletes coming out of Chattanooga Christian School.

Carter entered college as a consensus four-star prospect. Rivals ranked him as high as No. 39 nationally in the 2024 class, while Colorado’s roster lists him as a four-star transfer and the No. 4 safety in the portal at the time of his commitment.

The Buffaloes have worked Carter at cornerback, nickel and safety. He can cover receivers outside, play closer to the line of scrimmage and match up with slot targets. Colorado also has the option of using him in the return game, where his acceleration and vision have already produced results.

Coach Prime has discussed the possibility of using Carter on offense as well. That does not mean Carter will become a full-time two-way player, but it illustrates the range of skills Colorado sees in him.

“He could do multiple things,” Coach Prime said at Fall Sports Media Day. “If I wanted to put him on offense, I think he would shine there.”

Carter joins a room that can support him

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has rebuilt the secondary around Carter, Cree Thomas, Makari Vickers, Jason Stokes Jr., Jah Jah Boyd and several other players who can compete for meaningful roles.

That depth gives defensive coordinator Chris Marve flexibility. Carter does not have to carry the entire secondary. He can settle into a role that uses his coverage ability, tackling and ball skills while the staff determines where he will be most effective.

Carter’s experience also changes how Colorado can build packages. He can play outside in a larger cornerback group, slide inside in nickel situations or work at safety when the Buffs want more speed on the field.

The secondary will face an immediate test in the season opener at Georgia Tech, where Colorado will have to deal with a physical offense that ran effectively against the Buffaloes last season. Carter will be part of a defense that needs to improve against the run while also handling the passing-game assignments that come in the Big 12.

The off-field reports have been positive

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter entered the transfer portal after a difficult end to his Tennessee tenure, where he missed team activities. Colorado’s staff has publicly said his approach in Boulder has been different.

Coach Prime gave Carter an “A+” when asked about his attitude and mentality during camp.

“He’s not problematic whatsoever,” Coach Prime said.

That is an important part of the early hype around Carter. His athleticism and versatility have always been clear. Colorado’s staff believes the program has given him an environment where he can focus on football and put together a complete season (hopefully two).

The NFL projection will depend on how Carter performs on Saturdays and if he can stay healthy. He has to win a role in Marve’s defense and produce against Big 12 competition.

The reasons to buy into the early hype are already clear, though. Carter has SEC experience, return-game production, positional flexibility and a coaching staff that believes he can become one of the best defensive backs in college football.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.