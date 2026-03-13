Colorado Fans Will Love What Tight End Zach Atkins Said About the Offensive Line

The offensive line has been a weak point in several instances for the Colorado Buffaloes, but after bringing in many transfers, the unit looks to take a step forward in 2026.

One tight end in particular for Colorado, Zach Atkins, offered his take on the offensive line after Friday's practice.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Zach Atkins on The Offensive Line

“We got a lot of guys back from last year. I was really happy; we got some tackles back. We got my guy Bo from Georgia over here. We got my guy Taj, my other guy. I’m really excited just to block next to them, and it makes my life a lot easier,” said Atkins.

Colorado tight end Zach Atkins has been in the Buffaloes program for a little over a year now after joining in 2025, so he knows the struggles that the offensive line has been through to be consistent.

Last season, Colorado struggled to run the ball as the team averaged 125.58 rush yards per game, ranking 104th in the country. The line also struggled to protect that quarterback, as it allowed 38 sacks, which put the Buffaloes near the bottom at 125th in the country. Clearly, there was some improvement that needed to be made, and the coaching staff was able to do that.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Atkins referenced two of the new transfer tackles in his press conference, Taj White, who transferred from Rutgers, and Bo Hughley, transferring from Georgia. Both of these tackles have the opportunity to start and help Colorado have a consistent run game, while also keeping the quarterbacks as clean as possible.

It seems that so far in the spring, Hughley may be close to becoming the starting left tackle, at least for now, after the departure of Jordan Seaton to LSU. White will still have opportunities to start, and many have projected him to be the starting right tackle in Week 1.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Combination

In addition to Hughley and White, there have been a few more additions. Other tackles that have come in are Jayven Richardson, Leon Bell, and Chauncey Gooden. At guard, Colorado has also added Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden. Finally, at the center position, Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney are the main newcomers.

The returners along the offensive line for the Buffaloes include guards Yahya Attia, Aki Ogunbiyi, Kareem Harden, and Zyon Crisler. At tackle, Larry Johnson III and Philip Houston are key returners, and at center, just Zarian McGill comes back after 2025.

This unit has several retuners who have experience in Colorado; however, many skilled transfers also come in with experiences in high-level conferences such as the SEC and the Big 10.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The good news for this group is that the defensive line for the Buffaloes has also improved a lot, which allows each side of the ball to get better every day and see who the best players really are. The spring practices will be huge to determine who the best five are for the offensive line.

While the returners may have an edge in familiarity, the newcomers are coming in for a reason, and that is to continue to improve in the trenches. Recently, it has become clear that teams with dominant play upfront have a significant advantage against teams that don’t. So, no matter what it is in 2026, there will be a new combination upfront that will hopefully help Colorado to see significant success.

There is a lot of pressure on Colorado coach Deion Sanders in 2026, and the performance of the offensive line will have a lot to do with whether or not the pressure will increase, or if the Buffaloes will silence the criticism.

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