Colorado Coach Josh Niblett Reveals Strategy Behind Developing Tight Ends

The Colorado Buffaloes have implemented a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and the tight end position will play a major role in making this offense productive.

Colorado tight ends coach Josh Niblett is tasked with developing his position group so that the Buffs tight ends are prepared to contribute.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Josh Niblett Talks About the Talent in The Tight End Room

“The thing we talk about in our room is we want to figure out what our deficiencies are and what our strengths are. So every day we show up, we’re trying to find a better way to take our strengths to another level, and then whatever we need to do better. It’s my job to put a plan together for them so we have a process and a system so we can get them where they want to be,” said Coach Niblett.

Coach Niblett is someone who has a lot of experience as a leader, mainly from his time as the head coach at Gainesville High School in Georgia. He brings a unique experience to the tight end position, having learned what works when coaching young men at the college level.

This group in a new offense has plenty of talent to be successful, and with Niblett’s leadership, the tight ends could become a go-to aspect of the go-go offense.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Importance of Versatility

“Within our room, we want to be able to have all the tools in our toolbox. We want to be able to play on the perimeter, play in the core, be physical in the core, but be able to be route runners and be matchup problems for people,” added Niblett.

Niblett emphasized the importance of versatility and how it can help an offense to be productive, and this group of tight ends definitely has that opportunity.

Starting with Zach Atkins, who was the starting tight end at Colorado in 2025. Last season, Atkins recorded 20 receptions for 149 yards and added a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the red zone. Atkins also has the ability to line up with the offensive line and be a successful blocker in the run game or be an extra protector in the pass game with his 6-4 frame.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Other key players at tight end include Brady Kopetz and Fisher Clements.

Kopetz wasn’t a huge offensive contributor for Colorado in 2025, but was critical on special teams for the Buffaloes all season long. Also standing at 6’4, Kopetz has the size to contribute in the run game as a blocker to pave the way for the Colorado running backs.

Clements transferred from the University of Northern Colorado, where he was mostly a special teams contributor but was able to add four receptions for 27 yards on offense. Clements stands at 6’7, which gives Colorado a huge target to use in the red zone to create physical matchup problems and get Clements more involved on offense.

Clements is also a solid blocker, and with his size and versatility, he could be used in a variety of ways to create open gaps for running backs or even if Mario wanted to run the quarterbacks on occasion.

Other potential depth options for the Buffaloes at tight end include Zayne DeSouza, Corbin Laisure, and Charlie Williams, who all return to Boulder after the 2025 season.

The tight ends, under the leadership of coach Niblett, should continue to develop as blockers, but also have the upside to become reliable pass catchers for the Colorado quarterbacks.

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