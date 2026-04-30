Two Position Groups That Will Help Colorado, Deion Sanders Win Games

Coming off a 3-9 season, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are hoping to compete not only for a winning season but also for a Big 12 title.

However, it seems that there is still some doubt on whether or not the Buffaloes can find success in 2026 due to the significant amount of changes that have occurred on the roster and the coaching staff.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Post Spring Rankings

Following the spring season, USA Today college sports reporter Paul Myerberg did his re-rank of the 138 FBS teams, where he ranked the Buffaloes at No. 107 and does not expect them to take a step forward from last year.

Other teams that rank similarly to Colorado include Arkansas at No. 109, Michigan State at No. 105, and Stanford at No. 106. Heading into the 2026 season, the Buffaloes still are not receiving the respect nationally that many other teams have received, even though they have a top-20 transfer portal class.

The path for Colorado to find success is for the new-look roster to come closer together and stack wins when the fall comes around. Other than success on the field, there is no other way for the Buffaloes to shut down the critics. With success in mind, Sanders and the Buffaloes made key additions at two particular positions that should help them to find more consistent success in 2026.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three Key Offensive Line Additions

Colorado has made several additions in an effort to improve the overall roster from last year at almost every position. Specifically, along the offensive line, the Buffaloes have brought in several players who bring a blend of experience and success, who could help Coach Prime have one of his best units during his Colorado tenure.

Some key additions for the offensive line include Georgia tackle Bo Hughley, San Jose State guard Jose Soto, and Houston center Demetrius Hunter. As of now, there has not been a starting lineup declared, but Hughley, Soto, and Hunter all do have a chance to win the starting job and help revamp Colorado’s offensive line.

With solid additions at center, guard, and tackle, Colorado has helped to improve its offensive line in a major way with these three players in addition to the various other offensive linemen they have added this offseason.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Revamped Linebacker Room

The Buffaloes also did a great job adding talent on the defensive side of the ball, as they were able to add three great linebackers to revamp the second level of the defense.

The additions include Texas transfer Liona Lefau, Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron, and New Mexico State transfer Tyler Martinez. Each of these players has the ability to make big plays, which is something Colorado needs after struggling, especially to stop the run last season.

After adding Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez, the Buffaloes are in a great position to help Colorado stop the run at a much better rate behind a defensive line that is also much improved. Finding players who can lead the defense and constantly generate negative plays is critical, and at the linebacker position, Colorado has been able to do just that.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2026 Performance

As Coach Prime and the Buffaloes head into 2026, the improvements along the offensive line and at linebacker should help Colorado to do a much better job winning the line of scrimmage on offense and defense.

To win at the highest level of college football, winning the line of scrimmage is paramount. With the transfer portal additions, there is no doubt that coach Sanders is hoping to improve in the trenches but also find Big 12 success during the 2026 season.

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